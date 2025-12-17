Women's Champions League knockout play-offs: Meet the contenders

The new UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs on 11/12 and 18/19 February will involve the teams that finished between fifth and 12th in the league phase competing to join the top four clubs in the quarter-finals.

We introduce the contenders ahead of the draw at 13:00 CET on Thursday, which will set the knockout phase bracket.

Which teams are in the quarter-finals and who can join them? Through to quarter-finals

1 Barcelona

2 OL Lyonnes

3 Chelsea

4 Bayern München Competing in knockout phase play-offs

5 Arsenal

6 Manchester United

7 Real Madrid

8 Juventus

9 Wolfsburg

10 Paris FC

11 Atlético de Madrid

12 OH Leuven Teams listed in order of final league phase standings.

ARSENAL (ENG, HOLDERS)

League place: 5th place

1-2 h vs OL Lyonnes

2-0 a vs Benfica

2-3 a vs Bayern München

2-1 h vs Real Madrid

1-0 h vs Twente

3-0 a vs OH Leuven

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 7 (were seeded first in Pot 1 for league phase draw as defending champions)

How they qualified: Titleholders, English runners-up

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07, 2024/25)

On their way to a second title Arsenal played a record 15 games in their campaign last season (Katie McCabe starting every one), the first team to get to the final from qualifying round 1 (equivalent of the new second qualifying round).

Arsenal's road to glory: Watch every 2024/25 goal

MANCHESTER UNITED (ENG)

League phase: 6th place

1-0 h vs Vålerenga

1-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid

2-1 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-5 a vs Wolfsburg

0-3 h vs OL Lyonnes

1-0 a vs Juventus

Top scorer (league phase): Fridolina Rolfö 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Elisabeth Terland 7

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 24

How they qualified: English third place; 4-0 n vs PSV Eindhoven, 1-0 a vs Hammarby, 3-1agg vs Brann (0-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Qualifying round 2 (2023/24)

Elisabeth Terland hit hat-tricks against PSV and her former club Brann to finish as qualifying top scorer on seven goals and take United into the league phase/group stage for the first time.

REAL MADRID (ESP)

League phase: 7th place

6-2 h vs Roma

2-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

1-1 h vs Paris FC

1-2 a vs Arsenal

2-0 h vs Wolfsburg

1-1 a vs Twente

Top scorer (league phase): Caroline Weir 4

Top scorer (including qualifying): Caroline Weir 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿8

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; 5-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place x 4

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22, 2024/25)

Madrid are contesting their fifth European campaign, having got through qualifying each time.

JUVENTUS (ITA)

League phase: 8th place

2-1 h vs Benfica

1-2 a vs Bayern München

2-1 a vs Atlético de Madrid

3-3 h vs OL Lyonnes

5-0 a vs St. Pölten

0-1 h vs Manchester United

Top scorers: Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Cecilia Salvai 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 9

How they qualified: Italian champions

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

Won their third domestic double in eight seasons of existence in 2024/25 as well as beating Paris Saint-Germain to make the Champions League group stage for the third time.

WOLFSBURG (GER)

League phase: 9th place

4-0 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-1 a vs Vålerenga

1-3 a vs OL Lyonnes

5-2 h vs Manchester United

0-2 a vs Real Madrid

1-2 h vs Chelsea

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 5

How they qualified: German runners-up

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Wolfsburg have reached 12 quarter-finals from 13 previous entries.

PARIS FC (FRA)

League phase: 10th place

2-2 h vs OH Leuven

0-4 a vs Paris FC

1-1 a vs Real Madrid

2-0 h vs Benfica

1-0 a vs Vålerenga

0-2 h vs Barcelona

Top scorer (league phase): Lorena Azzaro 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Clara Mateo 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 22

How they qualified: French third place; 2-0agg vs Austria Wien (0-0 h, 2-0 a)

Last season: Qualifying round 2

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2012/13 as Juvisy)

Changed from Juvisy to their present name in 2017 and qualified for the group stage in 2023/24 after in qualifying becoming the first team ever to knock out Wolfsburg before the quarter-finals.

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (ESP)

League phase: 11th place

6-0 a vs St. Pölten

0-1 h vs Manchester United

1-2 h vs Juventus

4-0 a vs Twente

2-2 h vs Bayern München

0-4 a vs OL Lyonnes

Top scorer (league phase): Fiamma 4

Top scorer (including qualifying): Fiamma 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 27

How they qualified: Spanish third place; 3-2agg vs Häcken (1-1 a, 2-1 h aet)

Last season: Qualifying round 1 group third place

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2019/20)

A Luany penalty deep in added time ensured Atleti levelled their qualifier against Häcken before winning in extra time for their group stage/league phase debut, though the Madrid club reached the round of 16 or better three times in a row between 2018/19 and 2020/21.

OH LEUVEN (BEL)

League phase: 12th place

2-2 a vs Paris FC

2-1 h vs Twente

0-3 a vs Barcelona

1-1 h vs Roma

0-0 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

0-3 h vs Arsenal

Top scorer (league phase): Sára Pusztai 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Jada Conijnenberg 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): no ranking

How they qualified: Belgium champions; 2-1aet h vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo, 3-2 h vs Rosengård, 2-0agg vs Vorskla Poltava (2-0 a, 0-0 h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions

Previous European best: First season in European competition.

Having claimed their first title last season in their tenth season after promotion to the Belgian Super League, OHL were the first team from their nation reach the league phase/group stage. Now they have matched the feat of Real Madrid (2021/22) and Roma (2022/23) who got past the group stage in their debut European campaigns.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.

n = second qualifying round match hosted by club other than the two playing.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT CALENDAR

Knockout phase play-offs

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

23 May