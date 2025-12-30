Roll of honour 2025: All the UEFA trophy winners

Look back at the 2025 UEFA roll of honour

Trophy winners

UEFA Nations League (Munich): Portugal 2-2 Spain (Portugal won 5-3 on pens)

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (Basel): England 1-1 Spain (England won 3-1 on pens)

UEFA Women's Nations League (Kaiserslautern and Madrid): Germany 0-0 Spain, Spain 3-0 Germany (Spain won 3-0 on aggregate)

UEFA Champions League (Munich): Paris 5-0 Inter

UEFA Women's Champions League (Lisbon): Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

UEFA Europa League (Bilbao): Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

UEFA Conference League (Wroclaw): Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea

UEFA Super Cup (Udine): Paris 2-2 Tottenham (Paris won 4-3 on pens)

UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Trabzonspor 1-4 Barcelona

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Chisinau): Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

UEFA Futsal Champions League (Le Mans): Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty



UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Bratislava): England 3-2 Germany (aet)

Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Rio de Janeiro): Flamengo 2-2 Barcelona (Flamengo won 6-5 on pens)

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Bucharest): Spain 0-1 Netherlands

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Rzeszow): France 0-4 Spain

UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Tirana): France 0-3 Portugal

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Tórshavn): Netherlands 2-1 Norway

UEFA Regions' Cup (Acquaviva): Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Individual honours

Men's Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Barcelona & Spain)

Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City & Italy)

Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP/Arsenal & Sweden)

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain & Spain)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (England national team & Netherlands)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Arsenal (England)

Sócrates Award: Fundación Xana (Spain)

Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé with their Ballon d'Or awards AFP via Getty Images

UEFA President's Award: Zlatan Ibrahimović

UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals: Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

UEFA Women's Nations League Player of the Finals: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Tournament: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

Women's EURO 2025 Young Player of the Tournament: Michelle Agyemang (England)

Women's EURO 2025 Goal of the Tournament: Cristiana Girelli (for Italy vs Portugal)

Champions League Player of the Season: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

Champions League Young Player of the Season: Désiré Doué (Paris)

Champions League Goal of the Season: Lamine Yamal (for Barcelona vs Inter)

Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (for Barcelona vs Chelsea)

Europa League Player of the Season: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Europa League Young Player of the Season: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Europa League Goal of the Season: Yunus Akgün (for Galatasaray vs Tottenham)

Conference League Player of the Season: Isco (Real Betis)

Conference League Young Player of the Season: Tobias Gulliksen (Djurgården)

Conference League Goal of the Season: Fotis Ioannidis (for Panathinaikos vs Dinamo-Minsk)



