Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg highlights, report: Manchester United 2-3 Bayern München

Substitute Momoko Tanikawa scored six minutes from time to give Bayern München victory in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final away against Manchester United.

Twice Pernille Harder had given Bayern the lead only to be pegged back by United, playing at this stage for the first time. However, back from Australia after helping Japan win the AFC Women's Asian Cup at the weekend, Tanikawa conjured up a beautiful finish to ensure Bayern will take a one-goal cushion into next Wednesday's Munich return.

Key moments 2' Harder strikes for Bayern

24' Le Tissier levels with penalty

71' Harder scores again on counter

76' Lundkvist heads United's second equaliser

84' Sub Tanikawa makes it 3-2

Match in brief: Bayern claim advantage

Just two minutes in, Harder struck against the club she supported as a child, finishing coolly after being sent clear by Arianna Caruso. United were able to settle, though, and – with former Bayern players Lea Schüller, Fridolina Rolfö and Julia Zigiotti Olme in their line-up – they levelled in the 24th minute, Maya Le Tissier converting from the spot after a Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir handball.

The game was now very even, with United's Melvine Malard testing Bayern keeper Ena Mahmutovic at one end and Le Tissier making a crucial intervention to stop Harder getting on the end of a Giulia Gwinn cross at the other. Viggósdóttir also volleyed over from a Carolin Simon corner, while Schüller came close more than once late in the first half against the side she left in January.

As it happened: Man Utd 2-3 Bayern

The pattern of play did not change much after the break, with both sides restricting each other to half-chances – until Harder struck again on 71 minutes, slotting in after being sent clear by Tanikawa. Again United fought back, this time just five minutes later as Hanna Lundkvist glanced in a Le Tissier corner despite Georgia Stanway's acrobatic effort to clear.

With six minutes to go, however, Bayern made it 3-2 as Tanikawa completed a memorable personal week, combining with Franziska Kett and then getting past Zigiotti Olme before curling a strike into the far corner.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern)

Momoko Tanikawa scores the winner AFP via Getty Images

"She had a game-winning impact from the bench, played a through ball to assist the second goal and had heavy involvement in the build-up for the third goal before scoring it herself. Two chances created, including an assist, and one goal scored in 30 minutes, as well as one recovery and one interception."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Nina Hristova, match reporter

Man United looked to have done enough to claim a draw in their first continental quarter-final, but a piece of Momoko Tanikawa magic late on means Bayern have a lead to protect next week in Munich, where they are unbeaten across all competitions this term. Marc Skinner's side had displayed excellent focus and resilience to level twice against an experienced Bayern side and, despite the defeat, it was a performance the Red Devils can be proud of on their historic night, with the tie not out of their hands.

Reaction

Jose Barcala, Bayern coach: "We had difficult moments; we're not used to defending for long periods of time, and today, Manchester United forced us to defend for long periods of time. We stayed connected and compact, and we were able to find moments to counterattack and score goals.

"[Tanikawa] is world class; so comfortable on the ball under pressure, unpredictable, and once she reaches the final third with a bit of space and time, she is so clinical. But she's also bright in the defensive phase. She gave us a lot."

Marc Skinner, Man Utd coach: "I was really pleased with the players. I don't want to take a 3-2 defeat by any means, but the three goals we conceded are controllable from our perspective. It's something we'll look at. But we're in the tie, and Bayern will be very aware we're in the tie.

"We're not a team that just wants to make up the numbers. We want to be in this competition until the latter stages. We have a fantastic opportunity to turn this tie around. I know this team, they give it absolutely everything. That is something teams don't like about us. We never give up."

Bayern München reaction: Pernille Harder on narrow win over Man Utd

Pernille Harder, Bayern double goalscorer: "When I'm one-on-one with the keeper behind the defence, it's about staying calm and focused, looking at what the goalkeeper is doing and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"Experience is so important. To know what's going on, what feelings you have and how to handle them. Also, how to handle the game tactically. These games are so different from the ones you play in the league."

Georgia Stanway, Bayern midfielder: "There are moments of positivity we can take from that game, but there are moments we need to fix. We're not happy with the goals we conceded, but the victory is important. We can't get complacent, though.

"In the first half, we played a bit longer and tried to progress that way, and in the second half, we had moments with the ball, but we need to maintain possession in their half a little bit longer."

Momoko Tanikawa, Bayern goalscorer and Player of the Match: "It's nice to win today, it was a team effort, but we need to focus on the second leg. We have to focus on next week because we can be better."

Maya Le Tissier, Man Utd captain: "We're lucky we have a second leg. I think we need to learn from this and not dwell on our disappointment for too long. We lost, but it's one goal, and anything can happen away in Munich.

"We've had so many ups and downs this year, and it's good that we pull together and find a way. It's down to us now, and there are no excuses."

Millie Turner, Man Utd defender: "We were just trying to work each other out in the first 45 minutes, but, to be honest, we conceded three bad goals. But it's half-time, so we'll go again.

"Bayern's movement is very good, and in the next game we need to make sure we stay more compact and stop their threats."

Man Utd reaction: Marc Skinner on Bayern München defeat

Key stats

Harder has now scored seven goals in her last six Women's Champions League outings and has struck five in eight career appearances versus United (the other seven coming with Chelsea).

Harder now has 12 goals in UEFA women's club competition quarter-finals, overtaking Hanna Ljungberg and lagging behind only Marta (15).

Her overall tally of 48 UEFA women's club competition goals puts her joint-fourth in the all-time list with Conny Pohlers, the Danish international having moved ahead of Marta on 46.

Le Tissier's only other Women's Champions League goal was also a penalty, in the 1-0 defeat of Vålerenga on Matchday 1.

Lundkvist's goal was her first in this competition, on only her second appearance, the Swedish full-back having joined United in January from San Diego Wave.

Line-ups

Man United: Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Turner, Rolfö; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa (Awujo 76), Naalsund; Park, Schüller (Riviere 76), Malard

Bayern: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Gilles, Simon (Tanikawa 59); Stanway, Kakounan (Imade 72); Dallmann, Caruso (Ballisager 88), Kett; Harder

Oslo final