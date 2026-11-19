When Arsenal played OL Lyonnes on Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League, it was the 13th time the two teams had met in Europe's elite women's club competition.

That equalled the mark held by OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg, which in 2025/26 overtook the previous record holder of OL Lyonnes vs Paris Saint-Germain – a meeting which itself lies just ahead of Chelsea vs Wolfsburg. We look at the stories behind all four rivalries.

Arsenal vs OL Lyonnes previous meetings 2026/27 league phase

Arsenal 0-2 OL Lyonnes 2025/26 semi-finals

Arsenal 2-1 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (agg: 4-3) 2025/26 league phase

Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes 2024/25 semi-finals

Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 1-4 Arsenal (agg: 3-5) 2022/23 group stage

OL Lyonnes 1-5 Arsenal

Arsenal 0-1 OL Lyonnes 2010/11 semi-finals

OL Lyonnes 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-3 OL Lyonnes (agg: 2-5) 2008/09 second qualifying round (Lyon)

OL Lyonnes 3-0 Arsenal 2007/08 quarter-finals

OL Lyonnes 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-3 OL Lyonnes (agg: 2-3)

It was against Arsenal that OLL announced their credentials on debut in 2007/08, eliminating the then holders in the quarter-finals via a thrilling 3-2 victory at Meadow Park (the Gunners' first loss in 20 months). The French outfit then triumphed again in the second qualifying round the next year, and in 2010/11 they comfortably eliminated Arsenal in the semi-finals on their way to their first title.

More than a decade elapsed until they met again on Matchday 1 in 2022/23, and Arsenal became the first team ever to score five goals away to OLL in any competition, though the holders won the return meeting.

Then came two dramatic semi-finals, with Arsenal losing at home but producing a stunning away performance in France en route to the 2024/25 title, and OLL coming from behind to win both in the league phase and to exact dramatic last-four revenge the following season. In their 13th encounter, OLL won 2-0 to keep up their perfect record at Arsenal's traditional Meadow Park home, following their wins there in 2007/08, 2010/11 and the 2025/26 league phase.

2024/25 Women's Champions League semi-final highlights: Lyon 1-4 Arsenal

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg previous meetings 2025/26 quarter-finals

Wolfsburg 1-0 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 4-0 Wolfsburg (aet, agg: 4-1) 2025/26 league phase

OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg 2024/25 group stage

Wolfsburg 0-2 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 1-0 Wolfsburg 2019/20 final (San Sebastián)

Wolfsburg 1-3 OL Lyonnes 2018/19 quarter-finals

OL Lyonnes 2-1 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 2-4 OL Lyonnes (agg: 3-6) 2017/18 final (Kyiv)

Wolfsburg 1-4 OL Lyonnes (aet) 2016/17 quarter-finals

Wolfsburg 0-2 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 0-1 Wolfsburg (agg: 2-1) 2015/16 final (Reggio Emilia)

Wolfsburg 1-1 OL Lyonnes (aet, 3-4 pens) 2012/13 final (London)

Wolfsburg 1-0 OL Lyonnes

Starting from their debut European season of 2012/13, Wolfsburg emerged as the greatest challengers to OL Lyonnes during the French club's decade of supremacy. Indeed, in that maiden campaign, Wolfsburg ended OLL's two-year reign and their 120-match unbeaten run over 90 minutes in all competitions courtesy of Martina Müller's decisive penalty in the Stamford Bridge final.

OLL subsequently turned the tables, winning the 2016 final on penalties despite Alex Popp's late equaliser, holding on in the following year's quarter-finals, producing a four-goal extra-time comeback in the 2018 decider, cruising through the next season's quarter-finals and making it 3-1 in final wins with victory by the same scoreline in 2020.

Barcelona have since replaced Wolfsburg as OLL's key title rivals, and the eight-time winners have continued to have the edge over their German counterparts, not least in the 2025/26 last eight, when they overturned a first-leg deficit and ran away with the tie 2018-style in extra time.

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg: Classic goals

OL Lyonnes vs Paris Saint-Germain previous meetings 2023/24 semi-finals

OL Lyonnes 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 OL Lyonnes (agg: 3-5) 2021/22 semi-finals

OL Lyonnes 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 OL Lyonnes (agg: 3-5) 2020/21 quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (agg: 2-2, Paris SG won on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals (Bilbao)

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 OL Lyonnes 2016/17 final (Cardiff)

OL Lyonnes 0-0 Paris Saint-Germian (aet, 7-6 pens) 2015/16 semi-finals

OL Lyonnes 7-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 OL Lyonnes (agg: 0-8) 2014/15 round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain (agg: 1-2)

OLL have generally had the edge over Paris SG domestically and in Europe, but that was not the case in their first Women's Champions League encounter, when the capital side inflicted their compatriots' second straight round of 16 elimination with a 1-0 away win thanks to Fatmire Alushi's late goal.

OLL's 7-0 victory in their semi-final opener the following season underlined their return to supremacy, which continued in the 2017 final when goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi converted to settle an epic penalty shoot-out. A Wendie Renard goal for OLL then decided the semi between the sides three years later.

Paris SG got their own back the very next season, not only halting OLL's 14-year reign as French champions but also ending their rivals' perfect record in European quarter-finals, a second-leg comeback sealing progress on away goals. That prompted Sonia Bompastor's appointment as OLL coach and her side knocked Paris SG out in the 2021/22 and 2023/24 semi-finals via identical scorelines, 2-1 away wins followed by 3-2 home victories.

2017 final: Watch the full penalty shoot-out

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg previous meeting 2025/26 league phase

Wolfsburg 1-2 Chelsea 2021/22 group stage

Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 4-0 Chelsea 2020/21 quarter-finals (both legs played in Budapest)

Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (agg: 1-5) 2017/18 semi-finals

Chelsea 1-3 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea (agg: 5-1) 2016/17 round of 32

Chelsea 0-3 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 1-1 Chelsea (agg: 4-1) 2015/16 round of 16

Chelsea 1-2 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea (agg: 4-1)

Wolfsburg were Chelsea's early nemeses in this competition, ending each of their first three campaigns: Caroline Graham Hansen, later to be a thorn in Chelsea's side with Barcelona, got Wolfsburg's winner in their very first meeting in the 2015/16 round of 16, while the next season Zsanett Jakabfi hit a hat-trick in the Blues' first European fixture at Stamford Bridge. After that, an early goal by the London side in the first leg of their 2017/18 semi was soon emphatically overturned.

By the time they next met in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, Pernille Harder had switched from Wolfsburg to Chelsea, and she scored in both legs of the Blues' success, as did Sam Kerr.

In the inaugural group stage the following season, Chelsea made a late comeback in a 3-3 home Matchday 1 draw. Needing only to avoid a two-goal defeat to advance on Matchday 6, however, an illness-depleted Blues lost 4-0 to go out behind Wolfsburg and Juventus in a three-way tie-breaker.

Chelsea finally won in Germany against the She-Wolves on the last day of the 2025/26 league phase, prevailing 2-1 to pip their opponents to the top four.

2022/23 thriller: Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg

Previous meetings only apply to the UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's Cup, and are correct as of 19 November 2026.