Barcelona and Lyon reach #UWCL final

Barcelona become first Spanish finalists

Lyon hold off Chelsea to eye fourth straight title



Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

Barcelona 1-0 Bayern München (agg: 2-0)



Barcelona's record crowd of 12,764 watched them become Spain's first ever finalists. Bayern captain Melanie Leupolz hit the bar from distance in the first half, but just before the break Gina Lewandowski fouled Lieke Martens and Mariona Caldentey converted the Barcelona penalty. With 20 minutes left, first-leg scorer Kheira Hamraoui received her second yellow card, but Barcelona held on.



©Getty Images

Chelsea 1-1 Lyon (agg: 2-3)

The holders remain on course for a sixth title and fourth in a row after holding off Chelsea, who attracted their record crowd of 4,670 – the most to watch a game at this level in England other than a final.

Lyon were on top early on and Eugénie Le Sommer's deflected strike gave her a 42nd European goal, equalling the single-club competition record of Camille Abily, whose overall appearance record of 81 was also matched today by Wendie Renard. However, Ji So-Yun's free-kick got Chelsea back into the tie just past the half-hour, and Karen Carney hit the post in the second period as the Blues pushed hard in vain.



Lyon 2-1 Chelsea



Chelsea celebrate their away goal ©Getty Images

Lyon went ahead just before the half-hour when Delphine Cascarino cut in from the right and her shot was turned into her own goal by Magdalena Ericsson. Eight minutes later, Amandine Henry got the slightest touch on Dzsenifer Marozsán's inswinging corner to double the lead and although Ramona Bachmann was brought down in the box just before half-time, Fran Kirby's penalty was saved by Sarah Bouhaddi.

With 18 minutes left, the ball was cut back to Erin Cuthbert just outside the box and her shot fizzed in for an away goal to give Chelsea hope for the second leg. The 22,911 crowd is the biggest ever in this competition for any game other than a final.

Bayern München 0-1 Barcelona

Kheira Hamraoui enjoys her winner ©Getty Images

Vicky Losada hit the crossbar in the first half but Barcelona took the lead when Hamraoui's angled shot went in just past the hour. The sell-out crowd in Munich were then frustrated as Sara Däbritz struck the woodwork with a 90th-minute free-kick.

Tickets can be bought from this link: https://meccsjegy.mlsz.hu/budapest2019final

Prices:

Side seats

Adults: 1,000 HUF (€3.13)

Under 16s: 700 HUF (€2.20)

Disabled: Free (1,000 HUF for companion)



Behind goals

Adults: 700 HUF (€2.20)

Under 16s: 500 HUF (€1.55)

