UWCL qualifying round groups

A record 62 teams from 50 associations have entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them are involved in the qualifying round in August.

Qualifying round groups (7–13 August)

Group 1: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH, hosts), Breidablik (ISL), ASA Tel-Aviv University, ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD)

Group 2: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU), NSA Sofia (BUL), Breznica Pljevlja (MNE, hosts), Mitrovica (KOS)

Group 3: Hibernian (SCO), Pomurje Beltinci (SVN, hosts), Cardiff Met (WAL), FC Nike (GEO)

Group 4: FC Minsk (BLR), Kharkiv (UKR, hosts), ŽNK Split (CRO), Bettembourg (LUX)

Group 5: ŽFK Spartak (SRB), Ferencváros (HUN), Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 6: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ), PK-35 Vantaa (FIN), Flora Tallinn (EST, hosts), EBS/Skála (FRO)

Group 7: Apollon LFC (CYP), Sturm Graz (AUT), Braga (POR), Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA, hosts)

Group 8: LSK Kvinner (NOR), PAOK (GER), Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), Linfield (NIR)

Group 9: FC Twente (NED, hosts), Górnik Łęczna (POL), Beşiktaş (TUR), Alashkert (ARM)

Group 10: Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Vllaznia (ALB), Wexford Youths (IRL), Birkirkara (MLT)

Group winners progress to join 22 teams given byes to the round of 32

Debutants: Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike, Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition)

LSK reached last season's quarter-finals and Breidablik made that stage in 2006/07

BIIK-Kazygurt beat Barcelona 3-1 in last season's round of 32 first leg, the only goals conceded by the Blaugrana before the final.

Tournament calendar

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019

Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019

Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020

Full entry list with coefficients



Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575

3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865

4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160

5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575

6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870

7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655

8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045

9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045

10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230

11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085

12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160

13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870

14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890

15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270

16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655

17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655

18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655

19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890

20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580

21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230

22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580