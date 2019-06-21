#UWCL qualifying round groups
Friday 21 June 2019
The qualifying round is played from 7 to 13 August with LSK Kvinner among 40 teams involved.
A record 62 teams from 50 associations have entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them are involved in the qualifying round in August.
Qualifying round groups (7–13 August)
Group 1: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH, hosts), Breidablik (ISL), ASA Tel-Aviv University, ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD)
Group 2: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU), NSA Sofia (BUL), Breznica Pljevlja (MNE, hosts), Mitrovica (KOS)
Group 3: Hibernian (SCO), Pomurje Beltinci (SVN, hosts), Cardiff Met (WAL), FC Nike (GEO)
Group 4: FC Minsk (BLR), Kharkiv (UKR, hosts), ŽNK Split (CRO), Bettembourg (LUX)
Group 5: ŽFK Spartak (SRB), Ferencváros (HUN), Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA)
Group 6: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ), PK-35 Vantaa (FIN), Flora Tallinn (EST, hosts), EBS/Skála (FRO)
Group 7: Apollon LFC (CYP), Sturm Graz (AUT), Braga (POR), Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA, hosts)
Group 8: LSK Kvinner (NOR), PAOK (GER), Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), Linfield (NIR)
Group 9: FC Twente (NED, hosts), Górnik Łęczna (POL), Beşiktaş (TUR), Alashkert (ARM)
Group 10: Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Vllaznia (ALB), Wexford Youths (IRL), Birkirkara (MLT)
- Group winners progress to join 22 teams given byes to the round of 32
- Debutants: Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike, Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition)
- LSK reached last season's quarter-finals and Breidablik made that stage in 2006/07
- BIIK-Kazygurt beat Barcelona 3-1 in last season's round of 32 first leg, the only goals conceded by the Blaugrana before the final.
Tournament calendar
Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019
Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020
Full entry list with coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865
4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160
5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575
6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870
7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655
8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045
9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045
10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230
11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085
12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160
13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870
14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890
15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270
16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655
17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655
18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655
19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890
20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580
21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230
22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580