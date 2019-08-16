Women's Champions League round of 32 ties set

Round of 32 draw: 11/12 & 25/26 September

Juventus (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Hibernian (SCO) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

ŽFK Spartak (SRB) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Vllaznia (ALB) v Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Cheranovo (RUS) v Glasgow City (SCO)

Ryazan-VDV (FRA) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

Arsenal (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)

Göteborg (SWE) v Bayern München (GER)

St. Pölten (AUT) v Twente (NED)

Anderlecht (BEL) v BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)

Breidablik (ISL) v Sparta Praha (CZE)

Mitrovica (KOS) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Piteå (SWE) v Brøndby (DEN)

Lugano (SUI) v Manchester City (ENG)

Minsk (BLR) v FC Zürich (SUI)

Lyon have won the title four years in a row and six times overall, both records

Wolfsburg and Arsenal (ending a five-year absence) are the other former winners involved while Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna are past finalists

Brøndby are in the knockout rounds for a record 16th time; they, Fortuna and Lyon have featured in all 11 seasons of the round of 32 under this format

Piteå, Lugano and Chertanovo will make their debuts in this round while fellow newcomers Braga came through the qualifying round

Albania and Kosovo are represented in the round of 32 for the first time

Anderlecht are also making their knockout bow after knocking out 2018/19 quarter-finalists LSK Kvinner, and now face fellow qualifying round graduates BIIK-Kazygurt.

Road to Vienna



Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020