Women's Champions League round of 32 ties set
Friday 16 August 2019
Juventus v Barcelona, Fiorentina v Arsenal and Ryazan-VDV against holders Lyon are among September's ties.
Round of 32 draw: 11/12 & 25/26 September
Juventus (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
Hibernian (SCO) v Slavia Praha (CZE)
ŽFK Spartak (SRB) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Braga (POR) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Vllaznia (ALB) v Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Cheranovo (RUS) v Glasgow City (SCO)
Ryazan-VDV (FRA) v Lyon (FRA, holders)
Arsenal (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)
Göteborg (SWE) v Bayern München (GER)
St. Pölten (AUT) v Twente (NED)
Anderlecht (BEL) v BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)
Breidablik (ISL) v Sparta Praha (CZE)
Mitrovica (KOS) v Wolfsburg (GER)
Piteå (SWE) v Brøndby (DEN)
Lugano (SUI) v Manchester City (ENG)
Minsk (BLR) v FC Zürich (SUI)
- Lyon have won the title four years in a row and six times overall, both records
- Wolfsburg and Arsenal (ending a five-year absence) are the other former winners involved while Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna are past finalists
- Brøndby are in the knockout rounds for a record 16th time; they, Fortuna and Lyon have featured in all 11 seasons of the round of 32 under this format
- Piteå, Lugano and Chertanovo will make their debuts in this round while fellow newcomers Braga came through the qualifying round
- Albania and Kosovo are represented in the round of 32 for the first time
- Anderlecht are also making their knockout bow after knocking out 2018/19 quarter-finalists LSK Kvinner, and now face fellow qualifying round graduates BIIK-Kazygurt.
Road to Vienna
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020