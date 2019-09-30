Women's Champions League round of 16 ties
Monday 30 September 2019
Article summary
Lyon face Fortuna, Manchester City meet Atlético and Wolfsburg take on Twente in the ties on 16/17 & 30/31 October.
Article top media content
Article body
The ties (16/17 & 30/31 October)
Glasgow City (SCO) v Brøndby (DEN)
Barcelona (ESP) v FC Minsk (BLR)
BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern München (GER)
Lyon (FRA, holders) v Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Breidablik (ISL)
Wolfsburg (GER) v FC Twente (NED)
Slavia Praha (CZE) v Arsenal (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)
- Lyon have been in this round in all 11 seasons since its introduction, as they aim for a record seventh title and fifth in a row: the first leg will make them the first club to 100 games in this competition.
- Wolfsburg and Arsenal are the other former winners involved, while Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna are past finalists.
- Minsk are the first Belarusian side to compete in this round; they lost to Barcelona in the 2016/17 last 32.
- Atlético knocked out City in the round of 32 last season, the first time the English club had failed to make the semi-finals in three entries.
- Along with Minsk, Twente, Breidablik and BIIK-Kazygurt began in the qualifying round: four teams is the most since 2010/11, the last year that all national runners-up including from the top nations began in qualifying.
Road to Vienna
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020