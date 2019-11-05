Women's Champions League final: advance ticket sales

Tuesday 5 November 2019

The first tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna on 24 May are now on sale.

Final ambassador Nina Burger (right) launches ticket sales at Viola Park
Tickets have gone on advance sale for the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna.

Venue: Viola Park, Vienna

Date: 18:00CET, Sunday 24 May

Advance tickets available from this link: https://www.oeticket.com/en/artist/uefa-womens-champions-league/

Prices:
Side seats (Category 1)
Adults: €12
Children up to 14 years old: €6

Behind goals (Category 2)
Adults: €8
Children up to 14 years old: €4

