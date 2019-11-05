Women's Champions League final: advance ticket sales
Tuesday 5 November 2019
The first tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna on 24 May are now on sale.
Tickets have gone on advance sale for the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna.
Venue: Viola Park, Vienna
Date: 18:00CET, Sunday 24 May
Advance tickets available from this link: https://www.oeticket.com/en/artist/uefa-womens-champions-league/
Prices:
Side seats (Category 1)
Adults: €12
Children up to 14 years old: €6
Behind goals (Category 2)
Adults: €8
Children up to 14 years old: €4