Women's Champions League final: advance ticket sales

Tickets have gone on advance sale for the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna.

Venue: Viola Park, Vienna

Date: 18:00CET, Sunday 24 May

Advance tickets available from this link: https://www.oeticket.com/en/artist/uefa-womens-champions-league/

Prices:

Side seats (Category 1)

Adults: €12

Children up to 14 years old: €6



Behind goals (Category 2)

Adults: €8

Children up to 14 years old: €4

BUY TICKETS NOW