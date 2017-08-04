Netherlands v Denmark: Women's EURO final facts
Friday 4 August 2017
Article summary
Hosts the Netherlands and Denmark are both in their first UEFA Women's EURO final and one will become only the fourth different champions 17 days on from a group encounter.
Article top media content
Article body
• The Netherlands and Denmark are only the sixth and seventh different nations to reach the final and one will be the fourth champions.
• Previous winners: Germany (eight times), Norway (twice), Sweden (once). Germany were champions from 1995 until their quarter-final loss to Denmark.
Road to final
• The Netherlands beat Denmark 1-0 in the group stage through a Sherida Spitse penalty, enough to ultimately decide first place in Group A.
• Before that the Netherlands had beaten Norway 1-0 and they saw off Belgium 2-1 to advance as Group A winners. They defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals and England 3-0 in the Enschede semi.
• Denmark opened by beating Belgium 1-0 and ended the group with a 1-0 defeat of Norway. Their sensational 2-1 comeback to oust Germany was followed by a 3-0 win on penalties against Austria after a 0-0 draw.
Head to head
• These teams previously met competitively in the UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage, where the Netherlands won 2-1 to pip their opponents to a quarter-final spot.
• Overall in seven competitive encounters, Denmark have won four and the Netherlands three, all in UEFA Women's EUROs at various stages.
• Indeed, the sides faced off in qualifying for this championship's inaugural 1984 edition, Denmark losing 2-1 in the Netherlands but then triumphing 2-0 in their last match to beat the Dutch to first place. Belgium were in the same group.
• Including friendlies, the sides have played each other 21 times, with Denmark winning 11 and the Netherlands six, with four draws. The goal count is 32-13 to Denmark.
• Their most recent duels before these finals were two friendlies in January 2016 in Belek, Turkey. The Netherlands won 2-0 and 2-1.
• In the first of those games Lieke Martens and substitute Shanice van de Sanden were on target in the last 20 minutes.
• Three days later Danielle van de Donk struck in added time moments after Sanne Troelsgaard's 88th-minute effort had cancelled out Vivianne Miedema's opener.
Miscellaneous
• Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen is an FFC Frankfurt club-mate of Denmark's Cecilie Sandvej.
• Martens, before her move to Barcelona, played with Denmark's Sofie Junge Pedersen, Troelsgaard and Simone Boye Sørensen for Rosengård.
• The Netherlands are only the second hosts to reach the final since the introduction of a group stage in 1997, Germany taking the title in 2001.
Penalty shoot-out pedigree
Netherlands
2009 quarter-final: W5-4 v France
Denmark
2017 semi-final: W3-0 v Austria
2013 semi-final: L2-4 v Norway
2013 quarter-final: W4-2 v France
1991 semi-final: L7-8 v Norway
• Only one final has gone to penalties, Sweden beating England 4-3 in Luton to win the first title in 1984 after both legs ended in 1-0 home wins.
Other UEFA titles
Netherlands: UEFA EURO (1988), U21 EURO (2006, 2007), U17 EURO (2011, 2012), WU19 EURO (2014)
• The Netherlands beat Spain 1-0 with a Miedema goal to win the 2014 WU19 EURO in Oslo. Dominique Janssen, Jill Roord and Miedema all started the game. Miedema scored six goals in the finals.
• Denmark: UEFA EURO (1992), WU18 EURO (1998)