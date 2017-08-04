Netherlands v Denmark: Women's EURO final facts

• The Netherlands and Denmark are only the sixth and seventh different nations to reach the final and one will be the fourth champions.

• Previous winners: Germany (eight times), Norway (twice), Sweden (once). Germany were champions from 1995 until their quarter-final loss to Denmark.

Road to final

• The Netherlands beat Denmark 1-0 in the group stage through a Sherida Spitse penalty, enough to ultimately decide first place in Group A.

• Before that the Netherlands had beaten Norway 1-0 and they saw off Belgium 2-1 to advance as Group A winners. They defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals and England 3-0 in the Enschede semi.

• Denmark opened by beating Belgium 1-0 and ended the group with a 1-0 defeat of Norway. Their sensational 2-1 comeback to oust Germany was followed by a 3-0 win on penalties against Austria after a 0-0 draw.

Head to head

• These teams previously met competitively in the UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage, where the Netherlands won 2-1 to pip their opponents to a quarter-final spot.

• Overall in seven competitive encounters, Denmark have won four and the Netherlands three, all in UEFA Women's EUROs at various stages.

• Indeed, the sides faced off in qualifying for this championship's inaugural 1984 edition, Denmark losing 2-1 in the Netherlands but then triumphing 2-0 in their last match to beat the Dutch to first place. Belgium were in the same group.

• Including friendlies, the sides have played each other 21 times, with Denmark winning 11 and the Netherlands six, with four draws. The goal count is 32-13 to Denmark.

• Their most recent duels before these finals were two friendlies in January 2016 in Belek, Turkey. The Netherlands won 2-0 and 2-1.

• In the first of those games Lieke Martens and substitute Shanice van de Sanden were on target in the last 20 minutes.

• Three days later Danielle van de Donk struck in added time moments after Sanne Troelsgaard's 88th-minute effort had cancelled out Vivianne Miedema's opener.

Miscellaneous

• Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen is an FFC Frankfurt club-mate of Denmark's Cecilie Sandvej.

• Martens, before her move to Barcelona, played with Denmark's Sofie Junge Pedersen, Troelsgaard and Simone Boye Sørensen for Rosengård.

• The Netherlands are only the second hosts to reach the final since the introduction of a group stage in 1997, Germany taking the title in 2001.

Penalty shoot-out pedigree

Netherlands

2009 quarter-final: W5-4 v France



Denmark

2017 semi-final: W3-0 v Austria

2013 semi-final: L2-4 v Norway

2013 quarter-final: W4-2 v France

1991 semi-final: L7-8 v Norway

• Only one final has gone to penalties, Sweden beating England 4-3 in Luton to win the first title in 1984 after both legs ended in 1-0 home wins.

Other UEFA titles

Netherlands: UEFA EURO (1988), U21 EURO (2006, 2007), U17 EURO (2011, 2012), WU19 EURO (2014)



• The Netherlands beat Spain 1-0 with a Miedema goal to win the 2014 WU19 EURO in Oslo. Dominique Janssen, Jill Roord and Miedema all started the game. Miedema scored six goals in the finals.

• Denmark: UEFA EURO (1992), WU18 EURO (1998)

