Women's EURO semi-final line-up confirmed
Sunday 30 July 2017
The fixtures and kick-off times for Thursday's semi-final have been confirmed, with Netherlands v England in Enschede and Denmark v Austria in Breda.
Semi-finals: Thursday 3 August
Denmark v Austria
Breda, 18:00CET
- Denmark have lost all five of their previous semi-finals.
- Austria are the first debutants to reach the semi-finals since the Netherlands in 2009.
- Austria won 4-2 when the sides met in a pre-finals friendly on 6 July in Wiener Neustadt.
Netherlands v England
Enschede, 20:45CET
- The Netherlands' only previous semi came on their 2009 finals debut, a 2-1 extra-time loss to England.
- Four hosts have won the Women's EURO in the tournament era: Norway (1987), Germany (1989, 1995, 2001).
- England's semi-final appearances before 2009 came in 1995 (lost 6-2 on aggregate to Germany), 1987 (lost 3-2 after extra time to Sweden) and 1984 (beat Denmark 3-1 on aggregate).
- Runners-up in 1984 and 2009, England are the only past finalists still involved.
- England won when the sides met in a Tilburg friendly on 29 November, Jodie Taylor scoring the only goal 15 minutes from time.
Final: Sunday 6 August
Denmark/Austria v Netherlands/England
Enschede, 17:00CET