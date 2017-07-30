Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's EURO semi-final line-up confirmed

Sunday 30 July 2017

The fixtures and kick-off times for Thursday's semi-final have been confirmed, with Netherlands v England in Enschede and Denmark v Austria in Breda.

Women's EURO semi-final line-up confirmed
Women's EURO semi-final line-up confirmed ©UEFA.com

Semi-finals: Thursday 3 August

Denmark v Austria
Breda, 18:00CET

  • Denmark have lost all five of their previous semi-finals.
  • Austria are the first debutants to reach the semi-finals since the Netherlands in 2009.
  • Austria won 4-2 when the sides met in a pre-finals friendly on 6 July in Wiener Neustadt.

Netherlands v England
Enschede, 20:45CET

  • The Netherlands' only previous semi came on their 2009 finals debut, a 2-1 extra-time loss to England.
  • Four hosts have won the Women's EURO in the tournament era: Norway (1987), Germany (1989, 1995, 2001).
  • England's semi-final appearances before 2009 came in 1995 (lost 6-2 on aggregate to Germany), 1987 (lost 3-2 after extra time to Sweden) and 1984 (beat Denmark 3-1 on aggregate).
  • Runners-up in 1984 and 2009, England are the only past finalists still involved.
  • England won when the sides met in a Tilburg friendly on 29 November, Jodie Taylor scoring the only goal 15 minutes from time.

Final: Sunday 6 August

Denmark/Austria v Netherlands/England
Enschede, 17:00CET

Women's EURO 2017: every result
06/08/2017

Recap every result at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 following the Netherlands' historic 4-2 victory against Denmark in the Enschede final.
Women's EURO 2017: every result
