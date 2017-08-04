Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final sold out

Friday 4 August 2017

The UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final between the Netherlands and Denmark is sold out.

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final sold out
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final sold out ©Sportsfile

Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final in Enschede between Denmark and the Netherlands will be a sell-out.

Remaining tickets were quickly snapped up on Friday morning for the decider in the east of the Netherlands, some 470km from the Danish border by road. The match kicks off at 17:00CET.

It means that all six games featuring the hosts have been sold out, with the 27,093 crowd in Enschede on Thursday a record for a Women's EURO semi-final.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 4 August 2017

Related Items

Women's EURO 2017: every result
06/08/2017

LiveWomen's EURO 2017: every result

Recap every result at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 following the Netherlands' historic 4-2 victory against Denmark in the Enschede final.
Women's EURO 2017: every result
06/08/2017

LiveWomen's EURO 2017: every result

Recap every result at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 following the Netherlands' historic 4-2 victory against Denmark in the Enschede final.
Top