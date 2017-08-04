UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final sold out
Friday 4 August 2017
The UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final between the Netherlands and Denmark is sold out.
Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final in Enschede between Denmark and the Netherlands will be a sell-out.
Remaining tickets were quickly snapped up on Friday morning for the decider in the east of the Netherlands, some 470km from the Danish border by road. The match kicks off at 17:00CET.
It means that all six games featuring the hosts have been sold out, with the 27,093 crowd in Enschede on Thursday a record for a Women's EURO semi-final.