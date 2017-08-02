Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Record interest in Netherlands-England semi-final

Wednesday 2 August 2017

A record crowd will be matched by unprecented media interest when the Netherlands and England meet at a sold-out FC Twente Stadion on Thursday.

Jodie Taylor of England has been in the media spotlight
Jodie Taylor of England has been in the media spotlight ©Sportsfile

More records are set to tumble when the Netherlands and England meet at a sold-out FC Twente Stadion in Enschede on Thursday.

The 21,732 that attended the opening game between the hosts and Norway was the most to watch a women's football game in the Netherlands; that mark is set to be beaten in the semi-final, with more than 27,000 expected for the 20:45CET kick-off.

Even that number will be dwarfed by the millions watching across the world in what is already the most viewed UEFA Women’s EURO on television by some distance. In the UK, for example, the peak audience of 3.3 million who saw England beat France on Channel 4 in Sunday's quarter-final was a British record for women's football.

The Netherlands' win against Sweden on Saturday night attracted 2.1 million viewers (54.1% share) on NPO 1, higher than any audience for the previous two UEFA Women's EUROs and the most watched broadcast of the day in the host country. The following evening, nearly 1 million tuned in to the same channel to see discover the identity of the Oranje's opponents as England faced France.

Here is the media interest for the Netherlands v England match in numbers …

• 132 media accredited

• 89 in media tribune including 15 in TV commentary positions

• 43 photographers

• 7 pitchside presentations

• 6 TV flash positions

• 2 radio flash positions

Related Items

Hosts Netherlands beat England to final
03/08/2017

LiveHosts Netherlands beat England to final

Goals from Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Daniëlle van de Donk helped take the hosts past England with a 3-0 win that books a decider against fellow first-time finalists Denmark.
Netherlands v England: Women's EURO semi-final facts
31/07/2017

LiveNetherlands v England: Women's EURO semi-final facts

Eight years on from England's 2-1 semi-final win against the Netherlands after extra time, they meet again in the last four in Enschede with both teams holding perfect records.
