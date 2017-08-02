Record interest in Netherlands-England semi-final

More records are set to tumble when the Netherlands and England meet at a sold-out FC Twente Stadion in Enschede on Thursday.

The 21,732 that attended the opening game between the hosts and Norway was the most to watch a women's football game in the Netherlands; that mark is set to be beaten in the semi-final, with more than 27,000 expected for the 20:45CET kick-off.

Even that number will be dwarfed by the millions watching across the world in what is already the most viewed UEFA Women’s EURO on television by some distance. In the UK, for example, the peak audience of 3.3 million who saw England beat France on Channel 4 in Sunday's quarter-final was a British record for women's football.

The Netherlands' win against Sweden on Saturday night attracted 2.1 million viewers (54.1% share) on NPO 1, higher than any audience for the previous two UEFA Women's EUROs and the most watched broadcast of the day in the host country. The following evening, nearly 1 million tuned in to the same channel to see discover the identity of the Oranje's opponents as England faced France.

Here is the media interest for the Netherlands v England match in numbers …

• 132 media accredited

• 89 in media tribune including 15 in TV commentary positions

• 43 photographers

• 7 pitchside presentations

• 6 TV flash positions

• 2 radio flash positions