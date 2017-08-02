Women's EURO podcast: Semi-final Thursday

In the third of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and Paul Saffer review the quarter-finals and preview Thursday's semis. Help is at hand courtesy of Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema and Theresa Nielsen and France reporter Emma Hingant , as England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria compete for places in Sunday's decider.



