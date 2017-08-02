Women's EURO podcast: Semi-final Thursday
Wednesday 2 August 2017
Our expert panel previews the semi-finals with help from Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema and Theresa Nielsen in the latest official UEFA Women's EURO podcast.
In the third of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and Paul Saffer review the quarter-finals and preview Thursday's semis. Help is at hand courtesy of Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema and Theresa Nielsen and France reporter Emma Hingant , as England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria compete for places in Sunday's decider.
