Women's EURO podcast: Semi-final Thursday

Wednesday 2 August 2017

Our expert panel previews the semi-finals with help from Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema and Theresa Nielsen in the latest official UEFA Women's EURO podcast.

Demi Stokes is in the frame to start for England on Thursday
Demi Stokes is in the frame to start for England on Thursday ©Sportsfile

In the third of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and Paul Saffer review the quarter-finals and preview Thursday's semis. Help is at hand courtesy of Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema and Theresa Nielsen and France reporter Emma Hingant , as England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria compete for places in Sunday's decider.

