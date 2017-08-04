Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Esther Staubli to referee UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final

Friday 4 August 2017

Esther Stäubli during the Women's EURO 2013 semi-final between Sweden and Germany
Esther Stäubli during the Women's EURO 2013 semi-final between Sweden and Germany ©Getty Images

Swiss official Esther Staubli has been appointed referee for Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final between the Netherlands and Denmark in Enschede.

It is the latest major appointment for the 37-year-old, who in 2015 refereed the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Berlin between FFC Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain.

She will be assisted by Sanja Rodjak Karšić of Croatia and Switzerland's Belinda Brem. Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus will be fourth official, with compatriot Katrin Rafalski as reserve assistant referee.

Former player Staubli became an international referee in 2006, and officiated at UEFA Women's EURO 2009 and 2013, as well as the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. She also referees in the Swiss men's second-tier Challenge League.

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final refereeing team

Belinda Brem, Esther Staubli, Sanja Rodjak Karšic
Belinda Brem, Esther Staubli, Sanja Rodjak Karšic©Sportsfile

Referee: Esther Staubli (SUI)
Assistants: Belinda Brem (SUI), Sanja Rodjak Karšić (CRO)
Fourth official: Bibiana Steinhaus (GER)
Reserve assistant referee: Katrin Rafalski (GER)

Previous UEFA Women's EURO final referees

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway – Cristina Dorcioman (ROU)
2009: Germany 6-2 England – Dagmar Damková (CZE)
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway – Alexandra Ihringová (SVK)
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden – Nicole Petignat (SUI)
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy – Gitte Lyngo-Nielsen (DEN)
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden – Ilkka Koho (FIN)
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy – Alfred Wieser (AUT)
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway – James McCluskey (SCO)
1989: Germany 4-1 Norway – Carlos Silva Valente (POR)
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden – Eero Aho (FIN)

