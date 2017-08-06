Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's EURO podcast: Netherlands saluted

Sunday 6 August 2017

In the last UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcast, our panel review the tournament and the Netherlands' victory with contributions from Vivianne Miedema and Nadia Nadim.

Women's EURO podcast: Netherlands saluted ©AFP/Getty Images

In the last of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and reporters Emma Hingant and Paul Saffer review the hosts' final triumph against Denmark with help from Vivianne Miedema, Nils Nielsen and Nadia Nadim, and review the tournament.

