Women's EURO podcast: Netherlands saluted
Sunday 6 August 2017
Article summary
In the last UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcast, our panel review the tournament and the Netherlands' victory with contributions from Vivianne Miedema and Nadia Nadim.
Article top media content
Article body
In the last of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and reporters Emma Hingant and Paul Saffer review the hosts' final triumph against Denmark with help from Vivianne Miedema, Nils Nielsen and Nadia Nadim, and review the tournament.
DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST NOW ON iTUNES OR ON AUDIOBOOM