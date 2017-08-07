Record numbers help UEFA Women's EURO raise bar
Monday 7 August 2017
Article summary
The interest generated by UEFA Women's EURO 2017 has set new high-water marks in terms of spectators, TV viewers and online users.
Article top media content
Article body
Whether it was on TV, online or at the stadium, UEFA Women's EURO 2017 set new benchmarks as fans followed the tournament in record numbers.
TV
- The 2017 edition was the most watched in history, surpassing the 2013 audience by more than 50 million.
- Sunday's final was the highest sports programme audience of the year to date in the Netherlands, watched by an average of 4.1m viewers (83% share); there was a global audience of 13m+.
Online
- Visits to the UEFA Women's EURO section on UEFA.com and the new women's football app over the course of the tournament totalled 4,011,534. The 2013 total for the whole tournament was 1.5 million.
Social media
- The official tournament social media platforms generated 550K+ interactions while there were 4.4m+ video views on the #WEURO2017 Facebook and Instagram accounts.
- The Together #WePlayStrong campaign triggered 82K+ interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; the national association interactions topped 16m.
Attendances
- The total tournament attendance of 240,045 surpassed the record set in 2013 of 216,888. Three of the top six single-match Women's EURO record attendances took place over the last month.
- Netherlands are the first Women's EURO hosts to sell out all their matches. The six games were watched by a total of 110,897.