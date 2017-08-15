Women's Player of the Year: the case for Harder

To be captain of your country with 92 caps and 47 goals at the age of 24 is impressive and it is 2016/17 that has really confirmed Pernille Harder as one of the world's best.

A Denmark regular since before she was 17, Harder had been impressive in the Swedish league since her 2012 move to Linköping, but 2016 marked a step up as she scored at more than a goal a game for the champions, earning a winter move to Wolfsburg into the bargain.

A regular for her new club, the 2015 and 2016 Danish women's player of the year helped Wolfsburg to a league and cup double. Then, at UEFA Women's EURO 2017, she led Denmark to their first major final, performing superbly in their quarter-final elimination of Germany and scoring in the decider against the Netherlands as her side lost 4-2.

Honours: Swedish league (2016), German league, German Cup

Domestic league

Linköping 2016

Appearances: 22

Goals: 24

Wolfsburg 2016/17

Appearances: 12

Goals: 6

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 2

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

UEFA Women's EURO

Appearances: 6

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

