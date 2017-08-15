Women's Player of the Year: the case for Marozsán

Dzsenifer Marozsán is the first player to appear on a third UEFA Women's Player of the Year award shortlist and it is no surprise after her part in Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League success.

Third in the voting in 2014/15 and 2015/16, Marozsán moved from FFC Frankfurt to Lyon last summer and ended the season with a treble of UEFA Women's Champions league and domestic league and cup. Player of the match as Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Cardiff, Marozsán was voted both French and German women's player of the year.

Despite the playmaker's efforts, Germany only made it to the UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals, but the hero of the 2016 Olympic final continues, at 25, to develop the creative talent she showed as a teenager.

Honours: UEFA Women's Champions League, French league, French Cup

Domestic league

Appearances: 18

Goals: 4

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 9

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

UEFA Women's EURO

Appearances: 4

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

