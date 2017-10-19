UEFA announces global deal with Booking.com

UEFA and Booking.com are proud to announce a new four-year global partnership for all UEFA national team football competitions from 2018 to 2022. Booking.com becomes the Official Accommodation and Attractions Booking Partner for all events, including UEFA EURO 2020.

With ten competitions and more than 500 matches over the four years, more fans than ever will experience top-quality national team football across Europe. As global leaders in travel services, Booking.com is perfectly positioned to help football fans make the most of their football-inspired travels. This not only includes a diverse range of over 1.4 million unique places to suit every accommodation need, but also the best ways to experience what each city has to offer.

"We are excited to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Booking.com for UEFA’s national team competitions," UEFA Events SA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "The way that people organise their travels has drastically changed over recent years ─ and in this fast-evolving environment, Booking.com has established itself as the market leader in online accommodation services, as well as one of the world’s strongest digital marketplaces.

"For millions of football fans that will follow their team during UEFA EURO 2020, having a home away from home is an integral part of the event experience. This partnership will bring this experience to a different level, by helping fans to easily plan and organise their trips around what will be an incredible sporting and cultural event in 12 host cities across Europe."

Pepijn Rijvers, chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said: "Nothing beats the adrenaline and excitement of watching your national team play live, whether you’re cheering them on in person in the stadium, or gathering together with your friends and family at home.

"We’re thrilled to be working together with UEFA for the next four years, as the partnership celebrates two things that we and our customers absolutely love– that's football and travel. Together, we can inspire more people to take a trip to see their favourite team play and enjoy one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences for themselves."