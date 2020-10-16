Women's EURO qualifying: how it stands

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Confirmed in top two of group: Belgium. Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland

Group A: Netherlands (holders), Slovenia, Russia, Kosovo, Estonia, Turkey

The Netherlands have seven wins out of seven and the holders will qualify with one more victory; they next face Estonia on Friday. Russia are nine points behind the Netherlands with four games to play. Slovenia, who visit Russia on Thursday, are level on point but have played a game more. Kosovo, who still have to face the holders twice, are three points off second place and go to Turkey on Thursday.

Denmark celebrate scoring in Malta Domenic Aquilina

Group B: Denmark, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Denmark and Italy, yet to drop a point after seven games each, are confirmed in the top two of the group. Italy host Denmark in Empoli on 26 October with the Viborg return ending the group on 1 December. First, Denmark play Israel on Wednesday.

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Norway, also still perfect, beat Wales 1-0 in September to move eight points clear of their visitors with three games left. Norway can qualify on 27 October if they pick up more points against Wales than Belarus manage against Northern Ireland. Belarus are two points behind Wales, with a game in hand. A further point adrift are Northern Ireland, who have played all their games against Norway and Wales but are still to meet Belarus twice.

Norway opened up an eight-point lead over Wales with victory in Oslo Getty Images

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Unbeaten Spain are level on points with the Czech Republicbut have a game in hand on a team they have beaten 5-1 away and host them on Thursday. Poland are two points behind but have also played a game more than Spain and have a head-to-head disadvantage to the Czech Republic.

Group E: Finland, Scotland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Before the last game in the group of 2019, three teams were still perfect, but just one remain after Portugal drew 1-1 in March with Finland, who levelled in added time through Sällström. Finland have ten points from four games but Scotland have won both their matches, leaving them two points ahead of Portugal. There were no September games in the group; on Thursday games resume with Scotlabd playing Albania and Portugal in Cyprus. On 26 October, Finland host Scotland.

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against Hungary TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Sweden and Iceland are level with three games left six points clear of Hungary (who have played one more match) and nine ahead of Slovakia (who have a fixture in hand). Sweden can qualify by beating Latvia on Thursday and Iceland on 27 October. Iceland could potentially make it this month if they win in Sweden but that depends on other results.

Group G: Austria, France, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

Austria have five wins out of five and France are on four out of four; in their most recent victory Eugénie Le Sommer's two goals moved her ahead of Marinette Pichon as France's all-time leading scorer on 82. Serbia, six points behind with a game against each of the top two left to play, are still not out of contention. Austria host France on 26 October and a point would seal a top-two finish; Les Bleues would secure theirs by beating North Macedonia on Thursday.

Eugénie Le Sommer scores her record-breaking 82nd France goal Igor Panevski

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Switzerland beat Belgium 2-1 in September to end their visitors' perfect record, move a point ahead at the summit, and ensure a top-two finish. Belgium had already booked at least a play-off. Top spot looks likely to be decided when Belgium host Switzerland on 30 November though it could be set on 26 October if Nils Nielsen's team win in Romania and the Red Flames lose in Lithuania.

Group I: Germany, Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Greece, Montenegro

Germany won 3-0 in September against the previously unbeaten Republic of Ireland and also Montenegro to move to 18 points from six games and seal a top-two finish. Ireland are five points behind with two games left, including the 30 November visit of Germany, who could already have qualified with defeat of Greece four days earlier or if Vera Pauw's side do not win in Ukraine on Friday. Ukraine are within seven points of Ireland, with a game in hand; they must win on Friday to prevent their visitors ensuring a top-two finish.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Women’s EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals now!

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying games: 21–27 October, 26 November–1 December 2020

Play-off draw: tbc

Play-offs: April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the 2020 Olympic tournament in Japan.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they made their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.