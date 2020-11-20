How Women's EURO qualifying stands
Friday 20 November 2020
Several more of the 16 finals spots will be decided between 26 November and 1 December: see who can join the six already qualified teams.
UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.
How qualifying works
- The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
- The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.
State of play
- Qualified: Denmark, England (hosts), Germany, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Sweden
- Confirmed in top two of group: Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland
- Can also still qualify: Belarus, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Wales
Group A
Netherlands (27 points, qualified), Russia (18), Slovenia (12), Kosovo (10), Turkey (2), Estonia (1)
27 November: Estonia vs Turkey, Russia vs Kosovo
1 December: Turkey vs Russia, Slovenia vs Estonia, Netherlands vs Kosovo
tbd: Estonia vs Slovenia
- Netherlands, with nine wins out of nine, have qualified as group winners
- Russia will finish second
Group B
Denmark (27, qualified), Italy (21), Bosnia and Herzegovina (15), Israel (7), Malta (4), Georgia (0)
26 November: Georgia vs Malta
1 December: Denmark vs Italy, Georgia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel vs Malta
tbc: Italy vs Israel
- Denmark won 3-1 last month in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification at worst as one of the three best runners-up
- Italy are assured of at least a play-off; they will qualify with wins in both remaining games. Italy can still top the group with a win in Denmark on 1 December by a three-goal margin (or any two-goal victory other than 2-0 or 3-1)
Group C
Norway (18, qualified), Wales (11), Northern Ireland (8), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)
27 November: Northern Ireland vs Belarus
1 December: Northern Ireland vs Faroe Islands, Wales vs Belarus
tbc: Norway vs Belarus
Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands
- Norway, yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners
- Northern Ireland will clinch a play-off if they beat Belarus and Faroe Islands
- Wales will reach the play-offs if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland drop points in either of their games
- Belarus will finish second if they beat Northern Ireland and Wales (and at the moment could still mathematically end up a best runner-up by also beating Norway)
Group D
Poland (14), Spain (13), Czech Republic (13), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (0)
27 November: Spain vs Moldova
1 December: Spain vs Poland, Czech Republic vs Moldova
tbc: Azerbaijan vs Spain, Azerbaijan vs Moldova
- Spain will qualify if they beat Poland – or will only need a draw if they have beaten Moldova (a result that would seal a top-two finish)
- Poland will clinch at least second place with a win against Spain
- Czech Republic will finish second if they pick up more points against Moldova than Poland manage against Spain (the Czechs need a win to still have a chance of being a best runner-up as it stands)
Group E
Finland (13), Portugal (10), Scotland (9), Albania (3), Cyprus (0)
27 November: Portugal vs Scotland, Albania vs Cyprus
1 December: Portugal vs Albania, Scotland vs Finland
tbc: Finland vs Portugal, Cyprus vs Scotland, Cyprus vs Finland, Scotland vs Portugal
- Finland ended Scotland's perfect start with a 1-0 win in October; Scotland and Portugal have a game in hand on the leaders
- If Portugal and Finland both beat Scotland, they will be confirmed as the top two
Group F
Sweden (19, qualified), Iceland (13), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)
26 November: Slovakia vs Iceland
1 December: Slovakia vs Sweden, Hungary vs Iceland
- Sweden have qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland
- Iceland will seal second place if they avoid defeat in Slovakia
Group G
France (16), Austria (16), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (3), Kazakhstan (0)
27 November: France vs Austria, Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia
1 December: Austria vs Serbia, France vs Kazakhstan
- France and Austria are confirmed as the top two
- Whoever wins when France play Austria will qualify in first place (their first game in October ended 0-0, the first time the French had dropped points in a UEFA Women's EURO or FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying group since 16 June 2007, a run of 46 wins)
Group H
Switzerland (19), Belgium (18), Romania (9), Croatia (4), Lithuania (0)
27 November: Croatia vs Lithuania
1 December: Belgium vs Switzerland, Croatia vs Romania
- Switzerland and Belgium are confirmed as the top two
- Belgium must win the group decider at home to Switzerland on 1 December to end up first.
Group I
Germany (18, qualified), Republic of Ireland (13), Ukraine (12), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)
27 November: Germany vs Greece
1 December: Republic of Ireland vs Germany, Ukraine vs Montenegro
- Germany, yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners
- Ukraine will finish second if they pick up more points against Montenegro than Ireland do against Germany. Only a win for either side would give them even a mathematical chance of being a best runner-up
Calendar
Remaining scheduled qualifying games: 26 November–1 December 2020, February 2021
Play-off draw: tbc
Play-offs: April 2021
Finals draw: tbc, England
Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England
The lowdown
- The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.
- World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.
- France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.
- Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.
- Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.
- Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.
- Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.
- France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.
- Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.
- Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.
- Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals. Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.