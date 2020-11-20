How Women's EURO qualifying stands

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Qualified: Denmark, England (hosts), Germany, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Sweden

Confirmed in top two of group : Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland

Can also still qualify: Belarus, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Wales

Group A

Netherlands (27 points, qualified), Russia (18), Slovenia (12), Kosovo (10), Turkey (2), Estonia (1)

27 November: Estonia vs Turkey, Russia vs Kosovo

1 December: Turkey vs Russia, Slovenia vs Estonia, Netherlands vs Kosovo

tbd: Estonia vs Slovenia

Netherlands , with nine wins out of nine, have qualified as group winners

, with nine wins out of nine, have qualified as group winners Russia will finish second

Netherlands celebrate their qualification Getty Images

Group B

Denmark (27, qualified), Italy (21), Bosnia and Herzegovina (15), Israel (7), Malta (4), Georgia (0)

26 November: Georgia vs Malta

1 December: Denmark vs Italy, Georgia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel vs Malta

tbc: Italy vs Israel



Denmark won 3-1 last month in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification at worst as one of the three best runners-up

won 3-1 last month in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification at worst as one of the three best runners-up Italy are assured of at least a play-off; they will qualify with wins in both remaining games. Italy can still top the group with a win in Denmark on 1 December by a three-goal margin (or any two-goal victory other than 2-0 or 3-1)

Group C

Norway (18, qualified), Wales (11), Northern Ireland (8), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)

27 November: Northern Ireland vs Belarus

1 December: Northern Ireland vs Faroe Islands, Wales vs Belarus

tbc: Norway vs Belarus

Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands



Norway , yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners

, yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners Northern Ireland will clinch a play-off if they beat Belarus and Faroe Islands

will clinch a play-off if they beat Belarus and Faroe Islands Wales will reach the play-offs if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland drop points in either of their games

will reach the play-offs if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland drop points in either of their games Belarus will finish second if they beat Northern Ireland and Wales (and at the moment could still mathematically end up a best runner-up by also beating Norway)

Spain secured a crucial win against Czech Republic Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group D

Poland (14), Spain (13), Czech Republic (13), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (0)

27 November: Spain vs Moldova

1 December: Spain vs Poland, Czech Republic vs Moldova

tbc: Azerbaijan vs Spain, Azerbaijan vs Moldova

Spain will qualify if they beat Poland – or will only need a draw if they have beaten Moldova (a result that would seal a top-two finish)

will qualify if they beat Poland – or will only need a draw if they have beaten Moldova (a result that would seal a top-two finish) Poland will clinch at least second place with a win against Spain

will clinch at least second place with a win against Spain Czech Republic will finish second if they pick up more points against Moldova than Poland manage against Spain (the Czechs need a win to still have a chance of being a best runner-up as it stands)

Group E

Finland (13), Portugal (10), Scotland (9), Albania (3), Cyprus (0)

27 November: Portugal vs Scotland, Albania vs Cyprus

1 December: Portugal vs Albania, Scotland vs Finland

tbc: Finland vs Portugal, Cyprus vs Scotland, Cyprus vs Finland, Scotland vs Portugal

Finland ended Scotland 's perfect start with a 1-0 win in October; Scotland and Portugal have a game in hand on the leaders

ended 's perfect start with a 1-0 win in October; Scotland and have a game in hand on the leaders If Portugal and Finland both beat Scotland, they will be confirmed as the top two

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against Hungary TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group F

Sweden (19, qualified), Iceland (13), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)

26 November: Slovakia vs Iceland

1 December: Slovakia vs Sweden, Hungary vs Iceland

Sweden have qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland

have qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland Iceland will seal second place if they avoid defeat in Slovakia

Group G

France (16), Austria (16), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (3), Kazakhstan (0)

27 November: France vs Austria, Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia

1 December: Austria vs Serbia, France vs Kazakhstan

France and Austria are confirmed as the top two

and are confirmed as the top two Whoever wins when France play Austria will qualify in first place (their first game in October ended 0-0, the first time the French had dropped points in a UEFA Women's EURO or FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying group since 16 June 2007, a run of 46 wins)

Valérie Gauvin (right) opened the scoring for France against North Macedonia AFP via Getty Images

Group H

Switzerland (19), Belgium (18), Romania (9), Croatia (4), Lithuania (0)

27 November: Croatia vs Lithuania

1 December: Belgium vs Switzerland, Croatia vs Romania

Switzerland and Belgium are confirmed as the top two

and are confirmed as the top two Belgium must win the group decider at home to Switzerland on 1 December to end up first.

Group I

Germany (18, qualified), Republic of Ireland (13), Ukraine (12), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)

27 November: Germany vs Greece

1 December: Republic of Ireland vs Germany, Ukraine vs Montenegro

Germany, yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners

yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners Ukraine will finish second if they pick up more points against Montenegro than Ireland do against Germany. Only a win for either side would give them even a mathematical chance of being a best runner-up

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying games: 26 November–1 December 2020, February 2021

Play-off draw: tbc

Play-offs: April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.