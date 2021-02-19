Who has qualified for Women's EURO, who can join them?
Friday 19 February 2021
Eleven qualifiers and three play-off contenders are set: see the latest from the groups as the last games are played.
UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.Register for updates and information on finals tickets
How qualifying works
- The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
- The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.
State of play
- Qualified: Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland*, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Spain, Sweden
- Confirmed in play-offs: Northern Ireland, Russia, Ukraine
- Group runners-up, can still qualify direct: Austria, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland
- Can still reach play-offs: Czech Republic, Poland
- Games remain in Groups A, B, D, E and H.
*One of three best runners-up
Group A
Netherlands (30 points, qualified), Russia (24, play-offs), Slovenia (15), Kosovo (10), Turkey (5), Estonia (1)
Tuesday: Estonia vs Slovenia
- Netherlands, with ten wins out of ten, have qualified as group winners.
- Russia will go into the play-offs.
Group B
Denmark (28, qualified), Italy (22), Bosnia and Herzegovina (18), Malta (10), Israel (7), Georgia (0)
Wednesday: Italy vs Israel
- Denmark won 3-1 in November in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in the 1 December return.
- Italy will finish second; they will qualify as a best runner-up if they beat Israel by six goals or more. They will definitely go into the play-offs if they do not beat Israel or only win by a 1-0 scoreline. In the case of any other victory of below a six-goal margin, Italy's required margin of victory will depend on Finland's result against Scotland on Tuesday.
Group C
Norway (18, qualified), Northern Ireland (14, play-offs), Wales (14), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)
Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands, Norway vs Belarus
- Norway, who did not drop a point, have qualified as group winners.
- Northern Ireland beat Belarus and the Faroe Islands in their final two games to pip Wales to the play-offs on head-to-head away goals.
Group D
Spain (19, qualified), Czech Republic (16), Poland (14), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (0)
Thursday: Azerbaijan 0-13 Spain
Tuesday: Spain vs Poland, Azerbaijan vs Moldova
- Spain have qualified as group winners after beating Azerbaijan.
- Poland must beat Spain to pip Czech Republic to the play-offs.
Group E
Finland (19, qualified), Portugal (16), Scotland (12), Albania (6), Cyprus (0)
Friday: Finland 1-0 Portugal, Cyprus 0-10 Scotland
Tuesday: Cyprus vs Finland, Scotland vs Portugal (played in Larnaca)
- Finland have qualified as group winners by beating Portugal with a last-gasp Linda Sällström goal.
- Portugal will finish second but will need to beat Scotland by at least nine goals to have any chance of avoiding the play-offs (and will still be reliant on other results unless they win by 13 goals or more, other than 13-0).
Group F
Sweden (22, qualified), Iceland (19, qualified), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)
- Sweden qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland.
- Iceland sealed second place with a 3-1 comeback away win that finished off the hopes of opponents Slovakia, and then won in Hungary on 1 December, a result that confirmed qualification as one of the three best runners-up.
Group G
France (22, qualified), Austria (19), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (6), Kazakhstan (0)
- France beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners.
- Austria have finished second and will qualify automatically as a best runner-up and avoid the play-offs unless both a) Portugal beat Scotland by 13 goals or more (other than 13-0) and b) Italy beat Israel by six goals or more.
Group H
Belgium (21, qualified), Switzerland (19), Romania (9), Croatia (7), Lithuania (0)
Tuesday: Croatia vs Romania
- Belgium qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland.
- Switzerland have finished second. They will go into the play-offs rather than qualifying as a best runner-up if either a) Portugal beat Scotland by a nine-goal margin on Tuesday or b) Italy beat Israel by any score apart from 1-0 on Wednesday.
Group I
Germany (24, qualified), Ukraine (15, play-offs), Republic of Ireland (13), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)
- Germany qualified as group winners with a 100% record.
- Ukraine overtook Ireland on the final day to clinch a play-off.
Calendar
Remaining scheduled qualifying group games: 18–24 February 2021
Play-off draw: 5 March 2021
Play-offs: April 2021
Finals draw: tbc, England
Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England
The lowdown
- The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.
- World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.
- France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.
- Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.
- Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.
- Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.
- Cyprus made their senior competitive debut while Kosovo were also in their first Women's EURO.
- France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.
- Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.
- Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.
- Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals. Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.