Who has qualified for Women's EURO, who can join them?

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Qualified: Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland*, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Spain, Sweden

Confirmed in play-offs: Northern Ireland, Russia, Ukraine

Group runners-up, can still qualify direct : Austria, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland

Can still reach play-offs: Czech Republic, Poland

Games remain in Groups A, B, D, E and H.

*One of three best runners-up

Group A

Netherlands (30 points, qualified), Russia (24, play-offs), Slovenia (15), Kosovo (10), Turkey (5), Estonia (1)

Tuesday: Estonia vs Slovenia

Netherlands , with ten wins out of ten, have qualified as group winners.

, with ten wins out of ten, have qualified as group winners. Russia will go into the play-offs.

Netherlands celebrate their qualification Getty Images

Group B

Denmark (28, qualified), Italy (22), Bosnia and Herzegovina (18), Malta (10), Israel (7), Georgia (0)

Wednesday: Italy vs Israel



Denmark won 3-1 in November in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in the 1 December return.

won 3-1 in November in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in the 1 December return. Italy will finish second; they will qualify as a best runner-up if they beat Israel by six goals or more. They will definitely go into the play-offs if they do not beat Israel or only win by a 1-0 scoreline. In the case of any other victory of below a six-goal margin, Italy's required margin of victory will depend on Finland's result against Scotland on Tuesday.

Group C

Norway (18, qualified), Northern Ireland (14, play-offs), Wales (14), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)

Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands, Norway vs Belarus



Norway , who did not drop a point, have qualified as group winners.

, who did not drop a point, have qualified as group winners. Northern Ireland beat Belarus and the Faroe Islands in their final two games to pip Wales to the play-offs on head-to-head away goals.

Spain are into the finals Getty Images

Group D

Spain (19, qualified), Czech Republic (16), Poland (14), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (0)

Thursday: Azerbaijan 0-13 Spain

Tuesday: Spain vs Poland, Azerbaijan vs Moldova

Spain have qualified as group winners after beating Azerbaijan.

have qualified as group winners after beating Azerbaijan. Poland must beat Spain to pip Czech Republic to the play-offs.

Group E

Finland (19, qualified), Portugal (16), Scotland (12), Albania (6), Cyprus (0)

Friday: Finland 1-0 Portugal, Cyprus 0-10 Scotland

Tuesday: Cyprus vs Finland, Scotland vs Portugal (played in Larnaca)

Finland have qualified as group winners by beating Portugal with a last-gasp Linda Sällström goal.

have qualified as group winners by beating Portugal with a last-gasp Linda Sällström goal. Portugal will finish second but will need to beat Scotland by at least nine goals to have any chance of avoiding the play-offs (and will still be reliant on other results unless they win by 13 goals or more, other than 13-0).

Finland celebrate qualifying Juha Tamminen via FA of Finland

Group F

Sweden (22, qualified), Iceland (19, qualified), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)

Sweden qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland.

qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland. Iceland sealed second place with a 3-1 comeback away win that finished off the hopes of opponents Slovakia, and then won in Hungary on 1 December, a result that confirmed qualification as one of the three best runners-up.

Group G

France (22, qualified), Austria (19), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (6), Kazakhstan (0)

France beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners.

beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners. Austria have finished second and will qualify automatically as a best runner-up and avoid the play-offs unless both a) Portugal beat Scotland by 13 goals or more (other than 13-0) and b) Italy beat Israel by six goals or more.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (right) celebrates with Grace Geyoro after scoring in France's decisive win against Austria Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group H

Belgium (21, qualified), Switzerland (19), Romania (9), Croatia (7), Lithuania (0)

Tuesday: Croatia vs Romania

Belgium qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland.

qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland. Switzerland have finished second. They will go into the play-offs rather than qualifying as a best runner-up if either a) Portugal beat Scotland by a nine-goal margin on Tuesday or b) Italy beat Israel by any score apart from 1-0 on Wednesday.

Group I

Germany (24, qualified), Ukraine (15, play-offs), Republic of Ireland (13), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)

Germany qualified as group winners with a 100% record.

qualified as group winners with a 100% record. Ukraine overtook Ireland on the final day to clinch a play-off.

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying group games: 18–24 February 2021

Play-off draw: 5 March 2021

Play-offs: April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus made their senior competitive debut while Kosovo were also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.