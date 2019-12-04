Women's EURO 2021 venues confirmed

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed nine stadiums as venues for UEFA Women's EURO 2021, which will be played across eight English host cities in the summer of 2021. The venue for the opening game on 7 July of that year, involving England, is to be announced.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Brentford Community Stadium, London

Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove

Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh

Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester

New York Stadium, Rotherham

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Wembley Stadium, London

Leigh Sports Village replaces The City Ground, Nottingham, as a tournament venue after Nottingham Forest's home became unviable for UEFA Women's EURO 2021 matches due to planned stadium refurbishments.

The current home of Manchester United women and a host for Rugby League World Cup games in 2021, Leigh Sports Village marked the announcement of its inclusion by welcoming local children from Leigh Genesis Football Club to take part in a skills session alongside Manchester United and England players Abbie McManus and Mary Earps.

UEFA Women's EURO 2021 promises to be a record-breaking tournament for UEFA, with approximately 700,000 tickets due to be available for fans around the country and extensive coverage of every game of the tournament on free-to-air television, radio and online. Two of the stadiums are current FA Women's Super League grounds, and four of the venues – Brighton & Hove, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Southampton – offer a capacity of over 30,000.

The final will be at Wembley Stadium ©Getty Images

The final will be staged at Wembley Stadium, meaning the national arena will host back-to-back men's and women's UEFA EURO finals in 2020 and 2021. England played Germany in a Wembley friendly on 9 November in front of a 77,786 crowd.

As tournament hosts, 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finalists England qualify automatically and will be joined by another 15 teams for the finals in July 2021. The official match schedule will be announced later this year.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said: "The performance of the Lionesses this summer engaged the nation and helped to generate significant momentum in the women's game. Looking ahead, hosting a home EURO in 2021 offers a huge opportunity for us to continue to push the profile of women's football and to inspire more women and girls to get involved.

"The confirmation of these nine venues is an important milestone for us as a host nation on our journey towards the final tournament in July 2021. I am confident the selected cities and stadia will allow hundreds of thousands of fans across the country to attend matches and will also help to deliver an atmosphere befitting a home European Championship to the nation."

The leader of Wigan Borough Council, councillor David Molyneux, welcomed the announcement, commenting: "This is a really exciting time for the sport, with the euphoria of the World Cup and the incredible performance of our Lionesses fresh in people's minds. We feel incredibly proud and privileged to be providing a venue for such a prestigious event for women's football and for England. Being a host doesn't start and end at the stadium, for us it's about building a lasting legacy for our residents. Wigan Borough has a proven track record of success when it comes to hosting top-class sporting events."

Manchester United and England player Abbie McManus said: "The support we received from fans this summer was incredible, and to know we have a EURO on home soil in two years' time is a huge motivation to work hard and remain focused, on and off the pitch. I'm sure Leigh Sports Village and the other eight venues will provide amazing settings for EURO games, and we look forward to being able to experience the roar of a home crowd in the summer of 2021."

Registrations of interest for tickets and volunteering opportunities are now open