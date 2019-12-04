Women's EURO 2021 venue guide

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Nine stadiums across eight cities will host games at UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in England.

Wembley Stadium will host the final
  • 9 venues in 8 English cities
  • Venue for opening game tbc
Brighton & Hove: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Home team: Brighton & Hove Albion
Capacity: 30,000

  • Opened in 2011 in the village of Falmer, to the north of the south-coast city
  • As well as Brighton's Premier League matches, the stadium has been the venue for England women's games
  • Hosted matches in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup

London: Brentford Community Stadium

Home team: Brentford and London Irish (Rugby union)
Capacity: 17,000

  • Due to open in 2020 as the new home of the west London club
  • Replacing Griffin Park, Brentford's home since 1904
  • Just north of the River Thames near Kew Bridge
London: Wembley Stadium

Home team: England
Capacity: 89,000

  • The modern Wembley opened in 2007, with the old stadium and its twin towers having been demolished six years earlier
  • Will stage the UEFA EURO 2020 final having also hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League finals as well as many domestic finals, including the FA Women's Cup
  • The 80,203 crowd for the 2012 Olympic women's football final is a European record for the female game
Manchester: Manchester City Academy Stadium

Home team: Manchester City Women/Youth
Capacity: 4,700 (seated)

  • Across a bridge from Man. City's main arena, the Academy Stadium opened in 2014
  • Has held the home legs of City's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2017 and 2018
  • Part of a complex that also includes 14 full-size training pitches

Milton Keynes: Stadium MK

Home team: MK Dons
Capacity: 30,000

  • Opened in 2007 on the outskirts of the south-eastern town
  • England's women and men's U21s have played there several times
  • Hosted three matches at the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and is a regular concert venue

New York Stadium, Rotherham

Home team: Rotherham United
Capacity: 12,000

  • Opened in 2012, taking its name from the area of land where it was built in South Yorkshire
  • Held its first England women's game in 2016
  • Staged the 2018 men's U17 EURO final
Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Home team: Sheffield United
Capacity: 30,000

  • Originally a cricket ground opened in 1855, football was first played there in 1862 between reputedly the world's two oldest clubs, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC
  • Sheffield United have played at the ground in the centre of the Yorkshire city since their formation in 1889
  • Venue for the first-ever floodlit game in 1878
St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Home team: Southampton
Capacity: 32,000

  • The south-coast stadium opened in 2001
  • More than 25,000 fans watched a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier there between England and Wales in 2018
  • The name honours St Mary's Church, near the stadium, whose members founded what eventually became Southampton FC
Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh

Home team: Manchester United Women/Youth and Leigh Centurions (Rugby League)
Capacity: 8,000

  • Opened in 2008 as a home for Leigh Centurions, and later a 2013 Rugby League World Cup venue
  • United's youth teams moved there in 2014 – four years on it became the first home of their new women's squad
  • Part of a wider sports facility which also houses a campus of Wigan and Leigh College

