Who has qualified for Women's EURO so far?

A record 47 teams began UEFA Women's EURO qualifying but only 15 will join hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022. See who has made it so far.

Qualified so far

England (hosts), Germany, Netherlands (holders)

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

2017 quarter-final highlights: England 1-0 France

ENGLAND (HOSTS)

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, will take over from Phil Neville as England coach in September 2021.

Germany's dominance: Goals from 1997-2013

How they qualified: Group I winners

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.

2017 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

How they qualified: Group A winners

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Key fact: Had never reached a major final before 2017, when they won on home soil, and then were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.