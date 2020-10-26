Who has qualified for Women's EURO so far?
Monday 26 October 2020
The Netherlands and Germany have joined hosts England in the 2022 finals with 13 places left to fill.
A record 47 teams began UEFA Women's EURO qualifying but only 15 will join hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022. See who has made it so far.
Qualified so far
England (hosts), Germany, Netherlands (holders)
How qualifying works
- The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
- The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.
ENGLAND (HOSTS)
How they qualified: Hosts
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, will take over from Phil Neville as England coach in September 2021.
GERMANY
How they qualified: Group I winners
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.
NETHERLANDS (HOLDERS)
How they qualified: Group A winners
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Winners
Key fact: Had never reached a major final before 2017, when they won on home soil, and then were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.