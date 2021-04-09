UEFA Women’s EURO play-offs: 9 and 13 April
Friday 9 April 2021
Ukraine face Northern Ireland, Portugal take on Russia and Czech Republic play Switzerland for the last three finals spots.
The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 play-offs over two legs on 9 and 13 April will decide the last three finalists in England next year.
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland
Portugal vs Russia
Czech Republic vs Switzerland
Already in the finals fom 6 to 31 July 2022 alongside hosts England are the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, holders the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six runners-up are the teams playing off.
Ukraine vs Northern Ireland
UKRAINE
Group I runners-up: P8 W5 D0 L3 F16 A21
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2013 vs Iceland, L4-6agg; 2009 vs Slovenia, W5-0agg; 2001 vs England, L1-4agg
NORTHERN IRELAND
Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17
Women's EURO best: Never qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Previous play-offs: none
Portugal vs Russia
PORTUGAL
Group E runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2017 vs Romania, D1-1agg aet (W on away goals); 2001 vs Italy, L1-3; 1997 vs Denmark, L1-12
RUSSIA
Group A runners-up: P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Scotland, D3-3agg (W on away goals); 2005 vs Finland, L1-4agg
Czech Republic vs Switzerland
CZECH REPUBLIC
Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F24 A9
Women's EURO best: Never qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Italy, L1-3agg; 2005 vs Italy, L1-5agg
SWITZERLAND
Group H runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: none