UEFA Women’s EURO play-offs: 9 and 13 April

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 play-offs over two legs on 9 and 13 April will decide the last three finalists in England next year.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland

Portugal vs Russia

Czech Republic vs Switzerland

Already in the finals fom 6 to 31 July 2022 alongside hosts England are the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, holders the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six runners-up are the teams playing off.

UKRAINE

Group I runners-up: P8 W5 D0 L3 F16 A21

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2013 vs Iceland, L4-6agg; 2009 vs Slovenia, W5-0agg; 2001 vs England, L1-4agg

Northern Ireland celebrate reaching their first play-off William Cherry/Presseye

NORTHERN IRELAND

Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17

Women's EURO best: Never qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Previous play-offs: none

PORTUGAL

Group E runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2017 vs Romania, D1-1agg aet (W on away goals); 2001 vs Italy, L1-3; 1997 vs Denmark, L1-12

Russia hope to reach a sixth final tournament in seven editions Getty Images

RUSSIA

Group A runners-up: P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Scotland, D3-3agg (W on away goals); 2005 vs Finland, L1-4agg

CZECH REPUBLIC

Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F24 A9

Women's EURO best: Never qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Italy, L1-3agg; 2005 vs Italy, L1-5agg

SWITZERLAND

Group H runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: none