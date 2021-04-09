UEFA Women's EURO play-off first-leg report

Russia and Northern Ireland both secured leads to defend at home while Switzerland got a last-minute equaliser in the Czech Republic as the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 play-off first legs took place on Friday. All the second legs are on Tuesday.

Already in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022 alongside hosts England are the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, holders the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six runners-up are the teams playing off.

Portugal will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Russia Getty Images

Nelli Korovkina's goal gave Russia a win that leaves them in a good position to reach their sixth final tournament out of the last seven. Portugal had the better of the first half but it was the visitors who struck on 52 minutes when Marina Fedorova put the ball on to the bar and Korovkina reacted first to head in.

Northern Ireland celebrate in Ukraine FFU

Northern Ireland, who started qualifying ranked 32nd of the 48 entrants, have an advantage to take back home after victory in the first-ever play-off game. Rachel Furness gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute when she pounced on a loose pass though she was to go off injured, not long after Daryna Apanaschenko headed an equaliser for 2009 qualifiers Ukraine from Iya Andrushchak's cross midway through the first half. But in the 57th minute Simone Magill latched on to Sarah McFadden's header and produced a cool finish.

Switzerland enjoy their equaliser Getty Images

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević's 90th-minute penalty for Switzerland cancelled out Kateřina Svitková's own spot kick early in the second half to leave the Czech Republic with a tougher task if they are to earn a first qualification. Sandy Maendly's corner for Switzerland hit the bar early on but Julia Stierli brought down Andrea Stašková to allow Svitková to put the home side ahead only for Crnogorčević to take advantage when Kateřina Svitková fouled Swiss substitute Irina Pando.