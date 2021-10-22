Women's World Cup qualifying group stage guide

The European qualifying group stage for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is in progress, running until 6 September 2022.

The record 51 contenders are split into six groups of six teams, and three of five. They are competing for nine direct spots in the finals as well as the chance to play off for two other European berths, and another in the inter-confederation play-offs, which like the finals will take place in Australia and New Zealand.



How it works

The winners of the nine qualifying groups will progress directly to the finals in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The group runners-up take part in the UEFA play-offs in October 2022.

In the play-offs, the three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2. The six remaining runners-up contest three single-leg play-offs in round 1.

The three winners from round 1 and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs determined by a draw.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals.

The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs from 17 to 23 February 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden celebrate their winner in Ireland Corbis via Getty Images

Group A: Sweden, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia

Sweden moved on to nine points from three games with Thursday's 1-0 win away to Ireland (who were starting their campaign), while Finland triumphed 3-0 in Georgia to stay perfect after two matches.

Group B: Scotland, Spain, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands

Scotland needed a late goal to beat Hungary 2-1 on Friday for their third group win. Ukraine opened their fixtures on Thursday with a 4-0 defeat of the Faroe Islands, and on Tuesday host Spain, who got six points from two September matches.

Group C: Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belarus, Iceland, Cyprus

2019 runners-up the Netherlands, under new coach Mark Parsons, needed a late Vivianne Miedema goal to hold the Czech Republic 1-1 in September but then won 2-0 in Iceland and on Friday ran out 8-0 victors in Cyprus with a Jill Roord hat-trick. That took them three points clear of the Czechs, beaten 4-0 in Iceland, now off the mark and level with Belarus, who have a win from their only game so far.

Rachel Corsie celebrates her late winner for Scotland against Hungary at Hampden Getty Images

Group D: Austria, England, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg

Austria defeated Luxembourg 5-0 on Friday for a third victory in the group. The other other sides who won both their September games, England and Northern Ireland, meet at Wembley on Saturday.

Group E: Denmark, Russia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta, Azerbaijan

Denmark and Russia both secured third wins on Thursday. For Denmark, Signe Bruun scored five against Bosnia and Herzegovina to move onto nine in qualifying so far. Montenegro have six points after beating Azerbaijan 2-0.

Group F: Belgium, Norway, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia

Belgium beat Kosovo 7-0 on Thursday with a Tessa Wullaert hat-trick to wipe out the previous two-point gap to Norway, who were held 0-0 by a Poland side that had previously drawn 1-1 with the Red Flames. Norway face Belgium on Tuesday.

Group G: Switzerland, Italy, Romania, Lithuania, Moldova, Croatia

Italy moved on to nine points on Friday with a 3-0 defeat of Croatia and they were joined by Switzerland, who ended Romania's perfect start with a 2-0 victory.

Italy stayed perfect witha win against Croatia Getty Images

Group H: Germany, Portugal, Turkey, Serbia, Israel, Bulgaria

Germany have nine points but were made to work for Thursday's 1-0 win in Israel. Portugal remain within two points after beating Serbia 2-1, while Turkey are three further back but hold a game in hand.

Group I: France, Wales, Greece, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Estonia

France raced to victory against Estonia on Friday and have nine points, two clear of Wales who were held 1-1 in Slovenia. Greece are a point behind Wales following their 1-0 victory in Kazakhstan.

Team facts

Germany are aiming to follow their wins in 2003 and 2007.

Norway were the other European world champions in 1995.

Netherlands were runners-up in 2019.

Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver medal in August; they took World Cup bronze in 2019 having been runners-up to Germany in 2003.

Cyprus are making their Women's World Cup debut.

Luxembourg take part in a full qualifying group stage for the first time.

Competing in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

Dates

Qualifying group stage

16–21 September 2021

21–26 October 2021

25–30 November 2021

23 February 2022

7–12 April 2022

23–28 June 2022

1–6 September 2022

UEFA play-offs

3–11 October 2022

Finals: Continental allocation

Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)

AFC: 5

CAF: 4

CONCACAF: 4

CONMEBOL: 3

UEFA: 11

Inter-confederation play-offs: 3

Inter-confederation play-offs

A ten-team tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023 to decide the last three finalists.

Continental allocation

AFC: 2

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 2

OFC: 1

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups, two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against Australia or New Zealand) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two nations.