UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 ticket Ballot Application Window guide

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Ballot Application Window will open after the final draw has taken place on 28 October 2021 and the match schedule is confirmed. Hosts England will compete alongside 15 other nations, with 31 matches being played over three and a half weeks of exciting competition.

Supporters will have until 18:00 UK time/19:00 CET on 16 November to apply for tickets. Show your support for this record-breaking tournament with tickets prices starting from just £5 for under 16s and £10 per adult.

Visa, the Official Payment Partner of UEFA Women’s Football, is the preferred payment method for all UEFA Women’s EURO ticket sales.

1. Ballot Application Window – What is it?

A Ballot Application Window (also known as a ticket ballot/ticket lottery) provides supporters with the fairest opportunity to get tickets for the tournament. Fans are invited to apply for tickets at any time during the window. The ballot will not be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The system will automatically allocate tickets. A completed application does not guarantee that you will receive those tickets, but the ballot process intends to give everyone an equal chance.

2. Get your UEFA Ticketing Account ready!

Anyone wishing to apply for tickets during the Ballot Application Window will need an account on UEFA.com. If you already created an account for our Pre-Sale presented by Visa, you will be able to use this. You can create an account any time here.

If you are experiencing issues when logging into an existing account, please visit our FAQs.

Please note that you must be 18 years of age or older to register a UEFA account and purchase tickets for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Visit our Terms and Conditions for more information.

3. Get applying

From 19:00 UK time/20:00 CET on Thursday 28 October, you can apply for up to 10 tickets for any of the 31 matches between 6 and 31 July 2022. You will not be able to apply for tickets for two matches on the same day. You can amend your application at any point while the window is open. You will not have to supply payment details at this stage.

4. Confirmation of application

Following the closure of the Ballot Application Window on 16 November, the ballot process will take place. Applicants will be informed of the results of their ballot application by 26 November. Once you have received your results via email, you will need to log into your ticket account, follow the instructions in the email and pay for the tickets.

5. Maximise your chances

We’re expecting certain matches to be extremely popular, including all England fixtures, knockout games and the final at Wembley.

Useful indicators will show demand for matches when you make your application. Here’s an indication of what we expect:

Better Chances (Green) – Plenty of availability, but a ballot is possible

Strong Demand (Orange) – Lower-priced tickets likely to go to ballot

Very Strong Demand (Red) – All ticket categories likely to go to ballot

So why not increase your chances of winning tickets and apply for additional fixtures at your nearest stadium?

Or how about a trip to a stadium you haven’t visited before? Our record-breaking tournament will have matches at large venues, which will offer you a greater possibility of getting tickets.

6. Be flexible on your seats

Another way to increase your chances is by choosing to upgrade or downgrade your tickets.

There are three categories available for all matches, and some venues have the Ticket+ option too. The precise location of every ticket will depend on the layout of each stadium.

So if your first-choice category is unavailable, you will be automatically entered into the ballot for an alternative category should such spaces be available. You will only downgrade/upgrade your tickets by one category. And you will pay the cost of whatever category of ticket you are allocated.

7. Need accessible tickets?

Wheelchair tickets and Easy Access tickets are available to apply for during the Ballot Application Window. Easy Access tickets are provided for disabled people who do not use a wheelchair but require seat(s) with easy access to the nearest amenities. All accessible seats are sold at the category 3 price for the match(es) of your choice and with one free companion ticket.

When making your application, please apply for accessible tickets first before adding additional standard tickets.

8. Prices and schedule

Match ticket prices range from £5 to £50. A family of four can attend for £30, or £45 for England games, a semi-final or the final.

Concession tickets for children aged 16 or under are available for all matches!

The match schedule can be found here with teams and kick-off times confirmed after the draw on 28 October. Kick-off times will be either 17:00 or 20:00 UK time.

9. Buy with confidence

We know we still live in uncertain times and cannot be sure what the future will hold. While we plan to operate to full capacity, you can be reassured that if a fixture is affected by a COVID-related issue, a robust refund policy is in place. You can read more here.

10. Resale platform

A ticket resale platform will be available from spring 2022 to enable fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value. Please be aware that UEFA does not guarantee that tickets put up for resale on the official Ticket Resale Platform will be purchased by another fan, because it is subject to demand. More information can be found here.