Where to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals draw: TV, streams

Check out how to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 draw at 18:00 CET on Thursday 28 October where you are.

The draw will be shown either live or delayed by the broadcasters below. Please check individual broadcaster schedules for further details.

The draw will also be shown live on UEFA.com, the national team competitions app and UEFA.tv.

Europe

Austria: ORF

Belgium: VRT

Estonia: ERR

Finland: Yle

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Italy: RAI

Netherlands: NOS

Norway: NRK, TV 2 Norway

Poland: TVP

Republic of Ireland: RTÉ

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG

UK: BBC

Outside Europe

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: SonySix

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Granada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monterrat, Nevis, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Surinam, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN

Aruba, Bonaire, St Maarten: NOS

Australia: Optus

PR China: Super Sports Shankai

Curacao, Guyana, Saba, St Eustatius: NOS, ESPN

United States (including American Samoa, Guadeloupe, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN

All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.