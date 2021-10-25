Where to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals draw: TV, streams
Monday 25 October 2021
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals draw on 28 October will be shown live across the world.
Check out how to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 draw at 18:00 CET on Thursday 28 October where you are.
The draw will be shown either live or delayed by the broadcasters below. Please check individual broadcaster schedules for further details.
The draw will also be shown live on UEFA.com, the national team competitions app and UEFA.tv.
Europe
Austria: ORF
Belgium: VRT
Estonia: ERR
Finland: Yle
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Italy: RAI
Netherlands: NOS
Norway: NRK, TV 2 Norway
Poland: TVP
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG
UK: BBC
Outside Europe
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: SonySix
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Granada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monterrat, Nevis, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Surinam, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN
Aruba, Bonaire, St Maarten: NOS
Australia: Optus
PR China: Super Sports Shankai
Curacao, Guyana, Saba, St Eustatius: NOS, ESPN
United States (including American Samoa, Guadeloupe, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN
All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.