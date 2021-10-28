UEFA Women's EURO 2022 ticket portal open now

The ticket ballot application window opened 20:00 CET on Thursday 28 October, and fans will have until 19:00 CET on 16 November 2021 to apply for tickets. Supporters can apply for tickets at any time during the window. After the ticket window closes, a fair and random ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets. All applicants will be informed about the outcome of their application by Friday 26 November 2021.

Match ticket prices range from £5 to £50. A family of four can attend for £30, or £45 for England games, a semi-final or the final. Concession tickets for children aged 16 or under are available for all matches. A range of hospitality tickets are also available across the tournament.

Currently, the plan is to operate at full capacity across all stadiums. However, ticket buyers can be reassured that if a fixture is affected by a COVID-19-related issue, a robust refund policy is in place. A ticket resale platform will be available closer to the tournament to enable fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value.