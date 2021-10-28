Women's EURO 2022: Group C guide

The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.

The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.

The holders defeated Russia twice in qualifying.

The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off

Sweden beat Russia in the group stages of 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2017.

Matches

Saturday 9 July

Russia vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Netherlands vs Sweden (21:00, Sheffield)



Wednesday 13 July

Sweden vs Switzerland (18:00, Sheffield)

Netherlands v Russia (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday 17 July

Switzerland vs Netherlands (18:00, Sheffield)

Sweden vs Russia (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

2017 highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden

How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3

Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup, both under Wiegman, now replaced by Mark Parsons.

How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2

Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver in 2021; they have also appeared in a World Cup final and the final of four Women's EUROs (including their 1984 triumph).

2017 highlights: Sweden 2-0 Russia

How they qualified: Group A runners-up – P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6, play-off vs Portugal – W1-0agg

Top scorer: Nelli Korovkina 7

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Have reached their sixth finals out of the last seven.

How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens

Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.