Women's EURO 2022: Group C guide
Thursday 28 October 2021
Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C.
- The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.
- The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.
- The holders defeated Russia twice in qualifying.
- The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off
- Sweden beat Russia in the group stages of 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2017.
Matches
Saturday 9 July
Russia vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Netherlands vs Sweden (21:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 13 July
Sweden vs Switzerland (18:00, Sheffield)
Netherlands v Russia (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Sunday 17 July
Switzerland vs Netherlands (18:00, Sheffield)
Sweden vs Russia (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
NETHERLANDS (HOLDERS)
How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3
Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10
Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Winners
Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup, both under Wiegman, now replaced by Mark Parsons.
SWEDEN
How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2
Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5
Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver in 2021; they have also appeared in a World Cup final and the final of four Women's EUROs (including their 1984 triumph).
RUSSIA
How they qualified: Group A runners-up – P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6, play-off vs Portugal – W1-0agg
Top scorer: Nelli Korovkina 7
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: Have reached their sixth finals out of the last seven.
SWITZERLAND
How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens
Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.