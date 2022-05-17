Women's EURO team guide: Portugal

Group C fixtures

Saturday 9 July

Portugal vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Wednesday 13 July

Netherlands vs Portugal (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday 17 July

Sweden vs Portugal﻿ (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (P8 W6 D1 F10 A2), Play-off vs Russia 0-1 (0-1h, 0-0a) *Portugal replace Russia

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

2017 highlights: Scotland 1-2 Portugal

Key player: Carole Costa

Since Cláudia Neto's international retirement, central defender Costa has become the team's key reference point. Portugal's most-capped player, and also the source of occasional goals, she has also been key to Benfica's recent success.

One to watch: Francisca Nazareth

'Kika' had a prolific record in Portugal's youth teams and since her senior debut in March 2020, the teenager has established herself int he team. Playing just behind the main striker, she has a magic touch on the ball.

Coach: Francisco Neto

Appointed in February 2014, he took over a team that had never played in a major final tournament and is now preparing for a second UEFA Women's EURO in a row. Previously goalkeeper coach, he arrived after a spell in India with Goa.

Tactics

Portugal usually play a 4-3-3, with consistent tactics running from the senior side down the youth levels. However, in certain FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers they have looked to use their capable wing-backs in a 3-5-2., Dolores Silva is the midfield pivot alongside Andreia Norton with attacking flair provided by Jessica Silva, Kika Nazareth, Ana Borges and Diana Silva.

Pedigree

Portugal had plenty of experience playing top teams from hosting the annual Algarve Cup from the mid-1990s onward, when their team also returned to competition having entered the first Women's EURO of 1984 but no others for a decade. However, having lost in play-offs for the 1997 and 2001 editions, they did not make a final tournament until Women's EURO 2017﻿, pipping Romania on away goals in play-off second-leg extra time. Once in the Netherlands they pushed Spain and England close in group defeats either side of a 2-1 win against Scotland, who they also knocked out in their qualifying section this time around.