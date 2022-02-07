UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO team guide: Russia

Monday 7 February 2022

Can Yuri Krasnozhan lead Russia past the group stage for the first time in six attempts?

Russia celebrate Nelli Korovkina's play-off goal against Portugal
Russia celebrate Nelli Korovkina's play-off goal against Portugal Getty Images

Group C fixtures

Saturday 9 July
Russia vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Wednesday 13 July
Netherlands vs Russia (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday 17 July
Sweden vs Russia﻿ (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Women's EURO 2022 schedule

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6), Play-off vs Portugal 1-0 (1-0a, 0-0h)
Women's EURO best: Group stage (1997, 2001, 2009, 2013, 2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key player: Nelli Korovkina

Russia star Nelli Korovkina
Russia star Nelli KorovkinaNurPhoto via Getty Images

The Lokomotiv Moskva forward has played for the national team for ten years and was named the best player in the Russian league in 2021. The scorer of the only goal in the play-offs against Portugal, Korovkina has a great instincts in the penalty area and often finds the net with her head despite being only 1.55m.

One to watch: Alsu Abdullina

The 20-year-old is fast and skilful, and can play down the left flank as a defender or winger. In December 2021, she earned a transfer from Lokomotiv Moskva to Chelsea.

Classic Russia Women's EURO goals
Coach: Yuri Krasnozhan

Formerly coach of men's sides Spartak Nalchik, Lokomotiv Moskva and Kazakhstan Krasnozhan had never worked in women's football before replacing Elena Fomina, who was in charge for all ten group qualifiers, in December 2020. Victory against Portugal in the play-offs ensured the decision proved to be the right one. His team have also made a good start to 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying, collecting 15 points from six matches.

Women's EURO 2022: All you need to know

Russia 'happy to face strong opponents'
Tactics

Russia use a 4-5-1 system in most matches and, depending on the opponents, they might field one or two defensive midfielders. Korovkina is usually the lone striker but sometimes Natalya Mashina replaces her. The team has pace down the flanks and the full-backs try to go forward when possible. There is not a lot of squad rotation, except for in goal, where any of 36-year-old Elvira Todua, Tatiana Shcherbak and Yulia Grichenko could all be named in the starting line-up.

Pedigree

Russia have never made it past the group stage in their five previous EURO final tournaments, meaning their best performances at any finals to date were their two quarter-finals appearances at the 1999 and 2003 Women's World Cups. They finished third in the group behind Sweden and Germany at Women's EURO 2017﻿ despite beating Italy in their first game.

Get the Women's EURO app!

