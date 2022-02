Women's EURO form guide: the contenders' latest results, fixtures

The countdown to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July in England is on. Check out the 16 contenders' form this year and their pre-tournament fixtures to come.

Key: h = home, a = away, n = neutral venue, WWCq = FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier, p = penalty shoot-out. All fixtures subject to change; more matches to be arranged. Cancelled matches not shown.

20 February: W6-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)

23 February: vs Switzerland (n, friendly)

8 April: vs Northern Ireland (h, WWCq)

12 April: vs Latvia (h, WWCq)



16 February: W4-0 vs Slovakia (n, Pinatar Cup quarter-finals)

19 February: D0-0, W3-1p vs Wales (n, Pinatar Cup semi-finals)

22 February: vs Russia (n, Pinatar Cup final)

7 April: vs Albania (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Kosovo (a, WWCq)

16 February: L0-1 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)

8 April: vs Malta (a, WWCq)

12 Apri: vs Azerbaijan (h, WWCq)

England veruss Spain ended goalless in Norwich Getty Images

17 February: D1-1 vs Canada (h, England tournament)

20 February: D0-0 vs Spain (h, England tournament)

23 February: vs Germany (h, England tournament)

8 April: vs North Macedonia (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Northern Ireland (a, WWCq)

16 February: L0-5 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)

19 February: L0-3 vs Netherlands (n, Tournoi de France)

22 February: vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)

8 April: vs Slovakia (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Georgia (h, WWCq)

16 February: W5-0 vs Finland (h, Tournoi de France)

19 February: W2-1 vs Brazil (h, Tournoi de France)

22 February: vs Netherlands (h, Tournoi de France)

8 April: vs Wales (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Slovenia (h, WWCq)

17 February: D1-1 vs Spain (n, England tournament)

20 February: L0-1 vs Canada (n, England tournament)

23 February: vs England (a, England tournament)

9 April: vs Portugal (h, WWCq)

12 April: vs Serbia (a, WWCq)

17 February: W1-0 vs New Zealand (n, SheBelieves Cup)

20 February: W2-1 vs Czech Republic (n, SheBelieves Cup)

23 February: vs United States (a, SheBelieves Cup)

7 April: vs Belarus (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Czech Republic (a, WWCq)

16 February: W1-0 vs Denmark (n, Algarve Cup)

20 February: W2-1 vs Norway (n, Algarve Cup)

23 February: vs Sweden (n, Algarve Cup final)

8 April: vs Lithuania (h, WWCq)

12 April: vs Switzerland (a, WWCq)

The Netherlands celebrate scoring against Finland Getty Images

16 February: D1-1 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)

19 February: W3-0 vs Finland (n, Tournoi de France)

22 February: vs France (a, Tournoi de France)

8 April: vs Cyprus (h, WWCq)

12 April: vs Belarus (h, WWCq)

17 February: W3-1 vs Faroe Islands (n, friendly)

20 February: D2-2 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)

23 February: vs Romania (n, friendly)

8 April: vs Austria (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs England (h, WWCq)

16 February: L0-2 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)

20 February: L1-2 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)

23 February: vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup third place)

7 April: vs Kosovo (h, WWCq)

12 April: vs Poland (h, WWCq)

16 February: D2-2, W3-0p vs Hungary (n, Pinatar Cup quarter-finals)

19 February: W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland (n, Pinatar Cup semi-finals)

22 February: vs Belgium (n, Pinatar Cup final)

7 April: vs Montenegro (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Malta (a, WWCq)



17 February: D1-1 vs Germany (n, England tournament)

20 February: D0-0 vs England (a, England tournament)

23 February: vs Canada (n, England tournament)

12 April: vs Scotland (a, WWCq)

Sweden reached the Algarve Cup final by beating hosts Portugal AFP via Getty Images

20 February: W4-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)

23 February: vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup final)

7 April: vs Georgia (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Republic of Ireland (h, WWCq)

20 February: D2-2 vs Northern Ireland (n, friendly)

23 February: vs Austria (n, friendly)

8 April: vs Romania (a, WWCq)

12 April: vs Italy (h, WWCq)