UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO form guide: the contenders' latest results, fixtures: World Cup qualifiers, friendlies

Sunday 12 June 2022

How the 16 teams who have reached UEFA Women's EURO 2022 are shaping up ahead of July's finals.

Denmark came from behind to win 2-1 in Austria on Sunday
Denmark came from behind to win 2-1 in Austria on Sunday Getty Images

The countdown to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July is on. Check out the contenders' form this year and their pre-finals fixtures to come.

Finals hosts England, France, Sweden and Belgium all finished first in various February tournaments while the focus in April was on FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Teams are now warming up with friendlies as the big kick-off draws near.

Ticketing information

Key: h = home, a = away, n = neutral venue, WWCq = FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier, p = penalty shoot-out. All fixtures subject to change; more matches to be arranged. Cancelled games not shown.

Portugal replace Russia

Austria

20 February: W6-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)
23 February: W3-0 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)
8 April: W3-1 vs Northern Ireland (h, WWCq)
12 April: W8-0 vs Latvia (h, WWCq)
12 June: L1-2 vs Denmark (h, friendly)
22 June: vs Montenegro (h, friendly)
26 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)

Belgium

16 February: W4-0 vs Slovakia (n, Pinatar Cup quarter-finals)
19 February: D0-0, W3-1p vs Wales (n, Pinatar Cup semi-finals)
22 February: D0-0, W7-6p vs Russia (n, Pinatar Cup final)
7 April: W5-0 vs Albania (a, WWCq)
12 April: W6-1 vs Kosovo (a, WWCq)
16 June: vs England (a, friendly)
23 June: vs Northern Ireland (h, friendly)
26 June: vs Austria (h, friendly)
28 June: vs Luxembourg (h, friendly)

Belgium lift the Pinatar Cup
Belgium lift the Pinatar CupBELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark

16 February: L0-1 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)
8 April: W2-0 vs Malta (a, WWCq)
12 Apri: W2-0 vs Azerbaijan (h, WWCq)
12 June: W2-1 vs Austria (a, friendly)
24 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)
29 June: vs Norway (h, friendly)

England

17 February: D1-1 vs Canada (h, England tournament)
20 February: D0-0 vs Spain (h, England tournament)
23 February: W3-1 vs Germany (h, England tournament)
8 April: W10-0 vs North Macedonia (a, WWCq)
12 April: W5-0 vs Northern Ireland (a, WWCq)
16 June: vs Belgium (h, friendly)
24 June: vs Netherlands (h, friendly)
30 June: vs Switzerland (a, friendly)

Final tournament fixtures

Finland

16 February: L0-5 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)
19 February: L0-3 vs Netherlands (n, Tournoi de France)
22 February: D0-0 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)
8 April: D1-1 vs Slovakia (a, WWCq)
12 April: W6-0 vs Georgia (h, WWCq)
27 June: vs Japan (h, friendly)
2 July: vs Netherlands (a, friendly)

France

16 February: W5-0 vs Finland (h, Tournoi de France)
19 February: W2-1 vs Brazil (h, Tournoi de France)
22 February: W3-1 vs Netherlands (h, Tournoi de France)
8 April: W2-1 vs Wales (a, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Slovenia (h, WWCq)
25 June: vs Cameroon (h, friendly)
1 July: vs Vietnam (h, friendly)

France won Le Tournoi ahead of the Netherlands, just as in the inaugural 2020 edition
France won Le Tournoi ahead of the Netherlands, just as in the inaugural 2020 editionAFP via Getty Images

Germany

17 February: D1-1 vs Spain (n, England tournament)
20 February: L0-1 vs Canada (n, England tournament)
23 February: L1-3 vs England (a, England tournament)
9 April: W3-0 vs Portugal (h, WWCq)
12 April: L2-3 vs Serbia (a, WWCq)
24 June: vs Switzerland (h, friendly)

Iceland

17 February: W1-0 vs New Zealand (n, SheBelieves Cup)
20 February: W2-1 vs Czech Republic (n, SheBelieves Cup)
23 February: L0-5 vs United States (a, SheBelieves Cup)
7 April: W5-0 vs Belarus (a, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Czech Republic (a, WWCq)
29 June: vs Poland (a, friendly)

Italy

16 February: W1-0 vs Denmark (n, Algarve Cup)
20 February: W2-1 vs Norway (n, Algarve Cup)
23 February: D1-1, L5-6p vs Sweden (n, Algarve Cup final)
8 April: W7-0 vs Lithuania (h, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Switzerland (a, WWCq)
1 July: vs Spain (h, friendly)

The Netherlands secured a friendly win against South Africa
The Netherlands secured a friendly win against South AfricaGetty Images

Netherlands

16 February: D1-1 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)
19 February: W3-0 vs Finland (n, Tournoi de France)
22 February: L1-3 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)
8 April: W12-0 vs Cyprus (h, WWCq)
12 April: W5-1 vs South Africa (h, friendly)
24 June: vs England (a, friendly)
28 June: vs Belarus (h, WWCq)
2 July: vs Finland (h, friendly)

Northern Ireland

17 February: W3-1 vs Faroe Islands (n, friendly)
20 February: D2-2 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)
23 February: L0-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)
8 April: L1-3 vs Austria (a, WWCq)
12 April: L0-5 vs England (h, WWCq)
23 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)

Norway

16 February: L0-2 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)
20 February: L1-2 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)
23 February: W2-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup third place)
7 April: W5-1 vs Kosovo (h, WWCq)
12 April: W2-1 vs Poland (h, WWCq)
25 June: vs New Zealand (h, friendly)
29 June: vs Denmark (a, friendly)

UEFA Women's EURO 2022: All you need to know

Portugal

16 February: W2-0 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup)
20 February: L0-4 vs Sweden (h, Algarve Cup)
23 February: L0-2 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup third place)
9 April: L0-3 vs Germany (a, WWCq)
12 April: W3-0 vs Bulgaria (h, WWCq)
22 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)
25 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)
28 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)

Spain

17 February: D1-1 vs Germany (n, England tournament)
20 February: D0-0 vs England (a, England tournament)
23 February: W1-0 vs Canada (n, England tournament)
7 April: D1-1 vs Brazil (h, friendly)
12 April: W2-0 vs Scotland (a, WWCq)
25 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)
1 July: vs Italy (a, friendly)

Sweden won the Algarve Cup for the fifth time
Sweden won the Algarve Cup for the fifth timeAFP via Getty Images

Sweden

20 February: W4-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)
23 February: D1-1, W6-5p vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup final)
7 April: W15-0 vs Georgia (a, WWCq)
12 April: D1-1 vs Republic of Ireland (h, WWCq)
28 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)

Switzerland

20 February: D2-2 vs Northern Ireland (n, friendly)
23 February: L0-3 vs Austria (n, friendly)
8 April: D1-1 vs Romania (a, WWCq)
12 April: L0-1 vs Italy (h, WWCq)
24 June: vs Germany (a, friendly)
30 June: vs England (h, friendy)

Get the app

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 12 June 2022

Selected for you

Meet the finalists
Live 02/05/2022

Meet the finalists

Meet the 16 contenders at the July 2022 finals in England and see our in-depth team guides.
Where to watch Women's EURO
Live 14/12/2021

Where to watch Women's EURO

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be shown live across the world.
Six big Women's EURO games
Live 01/11/2021

Six big Women's EURO games

Put these dates in your diary for July's final tournament.
Group stage: Five things to watch
Live 01/11/2021

Group stage: Five things to watch

Get ready for the 6 July kick-off with our guide of the key points to watch when the finals begin.