UEFA Women's EURO 2022 roadshow crosses England

The build-up to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 continues with a free-to-enter roadshow visiting all nine host cities in England ahead of the finals from 6 to 31 July.

At each stop fans will have a chance to meet England legends, other star guests and the tournament mascots. There are also places to show your skills, have a trophy photo moment, take part in competitions for great prizes and buy tickets to be at the matches themselves.

Tour stops

21 May: Sheffield, Peace Gardens

22 May: Rotherham, Clifton Gardens

28 May: Manchester, Cathedral Gardens

30 May–1 June: Trafford, Trafford Centre

4 June: Wigan & Leigh, Mesnes Park

5 June: Milton Keynes, Willen Lake

18 June: Southampton, West Quay Shopping Centre

24 June: Leeds, Elland Road

25 June: Brighton & Hove, Hove Promenade

2 July: London, Potters Field

All 11am to 5pm except Wigan & Leigh (11am to 4pm) and London (10am to 4pm).