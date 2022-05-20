UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 roadshow crosses England

Friday 20 May 2022

The build-up continues with a roadshow visiting all nine host cities in England ahead of the finals from 6 to 31 July.

FA

The build-up to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 continues with a free-to-enter roadshow visiting all nine host cities in England ahead of the finals from 6 to 31 July.

At each stop fans will have a chance to meet England legends, other star guests and the tournament mascots. There are also places to show your skills, have a trophy photo moment, take part in competitions for great prizes and buy tickets to be at the matches themselves.

Buy tickets

Tour stops

21 May: Sheffield, Peace Gardens
22 May: Rotherham, Clifton Gardens
28 May: Manchester, Cathedral Gardens
30 May–1 June: Trafford, Trafford Centre
4 June: Wigan & Leigh, Mesnes Park
5 June: Milton Keynes, Willen Lake
18 June: Southampton, West Quay Shopping Centre
24 June: Leeds, Elland Road
25 June: Brighton & Hove, Hove Promenade
2 July: London, Potters Field

All 11am to 5pm except Wigan & Leigh (11am to 4pm) and London (10am to 4pm).

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 20 May 2022