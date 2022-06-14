Women's EURO 2022: where will the teams be based?

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be played across England from 6 to 31 July.

The 16 contenders have all now confirmed where they will be staying during the tournament. We outline the base camps, the venues where they will play their group games and (in italics) each side's potential knockout venues.

The groups Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland *Portugal replace Russia

Base camp: Bagshot

Fixtures

Group A: Trafford, Southampton and Brighton & Hove

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Wigan

Fixtures

Group D: Manchester and Rotherham

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Richmond (Surrey)

Fixtures

Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Teddington

Fixtures

Group A: Trafford, Brighton & Hove and Southampton

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Buckingham

Fixtures

Group B: Milton Keynes

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Ashby-de-la-Zouch

Fixtures

Group D: Rotherham

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Isleworth

Fixtures

Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Crewe

Fixtures

Group D: Manchester and Rotherham

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Accrington

Fixtures

Group D: Rotherham and Manchester

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Manchester

Fixtures

Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Southampton

Fixtures

Group A: Southampton

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Uckfield

Fixtures

Group A: Southampton and Brighton & Hove

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Manchester

Fixtures

Group C: Wigan & Leigh

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Marlow

Fixtures

Group B: Milton Keynes and Brentford

Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Chester

Fixtures

Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley

Base camp: Leeds

Fixtures

Group C: Wigan & Leigh and Sheffield

Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh

Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes

Final: Wembley