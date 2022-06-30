UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Fan Festival schedule

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Fan Festivals will be popping up across England once the tournament kicks off on Wednesday 6 July.

All nine host cities will stage a series of exciting events for fans to help them get involved in Europe’s biggest ever women’s sporting event.

Iconic locations across the country will be transformed into Fan Parties, where supporters of all nations and families can gather to enjoy food, music and entertainment, as well as watch some of the world’s best players in action on big screens.

Matchdays won’t be the only chance for fans to experience the atmosphere of the tournament. Throughout July the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 events programme will host a range of arts, heritage and music activities all inspired by the record-breaking tournament.

More information about the Fan Parties and the full Fan Festival programme for each city is now available on the official UEFA Women’s EURO mobile app.

Women's EURO 2022 venue guide: Brighton

Brighton & Hove’s Fan Party will take place at Victoria Gardens from midday to 18:00 each day from Saturday 9 July to Monday 11 July, Friday 15 July to Sunday 17 July, and on Wednesday 20 July. With Austria, England and Norway headed to the south coast, the free event for all fans will offer:

• Live music and entertainment from local bands

• Food and drink

• Pop-up football pitch for coaching sessions

• Goal Power, History of Women’s Football exhibition

• Giant deckchair

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

London’s Fan Party will take place at Trafalgar Square from 11:00 to 18:00 every day from Saturday 23 July to Sunday 31 July (after final whistle on 31 July). The nine-day event will offer free entertainment for all fans, including:

• A ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ screening celebrating 20 years since the film's release

• A live screening of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final

• A pop-up football pitch featuring exhibition games and coaching sessions

• Live panel discussions, interviews and music

• Food and drink

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities from The LEGO Group, Just Eat, Volkswagen, Doritos, Starling Bank and Gillette Venus

Women's EURO 2022 venue guide: Manchester

Manchester’s Fan Party will take place at Piccadilly Gardens from 11:00 to 16:00 each day from Wednesday 6 July to Sunday 31 July. With Greater Manchester set to welcome fans from Austria, Belgium, England, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, the event will provide free entertainment for all, including:

• Live match screenings*

• Food and drink

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

• Football taster sessions

The Milton Keynes Fan Party will take place at Station Square from midday to 17:00 on Friday 8 July, Tuesday 12 July, and from midday to 20:00 on Saturday 16 July and Wednesday 27 July. Denmark, Finland, Germany and Spain will play in Milton Keynes, with fans able to enjoy:

• Live music and entertainment

• Food and drink

• Women’s football exhibition

• Interactive workshops

• Face painting and table football

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

Women's EURO 2022 venue guide: Rotherham

Rotherham’s Fan Party will take place across the town centre from midday to 18:00 on Sunday 10 July, 14:00 to 18:00 on Thursday 14 July and Monday 18 July, and midday to 18:00 on Saturday 23 July. Belgium, France, Iceland and Italy will all make their way to South Yorkshire during the tournament, with the free event for all fans offering:

• Main stage and entertainment

• Food and drink

• Football taster sessions

• Arts and culture workshops and performances

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

Sheffield’s Fan Party will take place at Devonshire Green on Saturday 9 July, Wednesday 13 July, Sunday 17 July and Tuesday 26 July. Sheffield will host the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland during the competition, with home and away fans able to enjoy:

• Live music and entertainment

• Food and drink

• Activities from competing nations

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

Women's EURO 2022 venue guide: Southampton

Southampton’s Fan Party will take place at Palmerston Park from midday to 18:00 each day on Thursday 7 July, Monday 11 July and Friday 15 July. With Austria, England, Northern Ireland and Norway en route to the south coast, the free event will offer:

• Live music, entertainment and performers

• Activations showcasing the history of women’s football

• Food and drink

• Football taster sessions

• Activations from competing nations

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

Trafford’s Fan Party is a ticketed event for fans attending the opening fixture at Old Trafford, when England take on Austria on Wednesday 6 July. The free event will offer:

• Live music and entertainment from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

• Two stages of live entertainment

• Football taster sessions

• Arts and heritage exhibitions

• Venus beach football zone

• Food and drink

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities from Heineken, VISA, The LEGO Group, Starling Bank and Gillette Venus

Women's EURO 2022 venue guide: Wigan & Leigh

Wigan & Leigh’s Fan Party will take place at Leigh Civic Square from midday to 16:00 on Saturday 9 July and Sunday 17 July, as well as from 14:00 to 18:30 on Wednesday 13 July and Friday 22 July. With the town hosting the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland this summer the free event for all fans will offer:

• Live music and entertainment

• Street theatre and spoken word performances

• Fun family activities including face painting

• Arts and heritage exhibitions

• Food and drink

• Activations from competing nations

• Art gallery exhibitions, including UEFA's Trailblazers exhibition

• Official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 partner activities including Starling Bank football-themed activities and face painting

