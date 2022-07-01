Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Germany

Team profile

Nickname: Die Nationalelf (the National XI)

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Why can Germany win Women’s EURO 2022?

Having won eight of the previous 12 Women's EUROs, Germany have pedigree like no other side. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg featured in four of those European triumphs as a player and brings a wealth of experience to the table, with her staff also including Germany great Birgit Prinz. The current side's mix of youth and experience is a potent one, with their thrilling, fast-paced game orchestrated by a skilful, creative midfield.

Who is in Germany's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Almuth Schult (Angel City)

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Frankfurt), Giulia Gwinn (Bayern), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Sara Däbritz (Lyon), Linda Dallmann (Bayern), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern), Lina Magull (Bayern), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Frankfurt), Klara Bühl (Bayern), Laura Freigang (Frankfurt), Alex Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schüller (Bayern), Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

Who is Germany coach?

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg Getty Images

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The former attacker made her Germany debut aged 16, and won the Women's EURO four times as a player. She stepped in to rebuild the Nationalelf in 2018 having previously managed Switzerland for six years, guiding them to their first World Cup finals.

Who is Germany captain?

Alex Popp. The 31-year-old forward is Germany's most experienced player, with 50+ goals in well over a century of national team appearances. However, this is her first EURO, Popp having missed the last two editions because of injuries. An Olympic gold medalist in 2016, Popp is a three-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner, and has also won 11 German Cups and seven-time German league titles.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

2013 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Norway

The 2013 final between Germany and Norway is one that stands out for me. After handing the Germans their first defeat in the competition in nearly 17 years in the group stage, Norway were thwarted in the final by Nadine Angerer's brilliant goalkeeping, which included keeping out two penalties. Anja Mittag then came off the bench to score the match-winning goal and wrap up Germany's sixth straight Women's EURO title.

Fun social post

Watch as the Nationalelf players attempt some German-language tongue-twisters.

