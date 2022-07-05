Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Portugal

Team profile

Nickname: A Equipa das Quinas (The Team of the Escutcheons)

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Why can Portugal win Women's EURO 2022?

Portugal are a growing nation in the women's game, with clear progress made at senior and youth levels. Indeed, women's football has become a priority for the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), which has provided major support in terms of infrastructure and efforts to attract more players. Portugal will compete on a game-by-game basis and, with no pressure on their shoulders, they can pull off a surprise.

Who is in Portugal's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Inês Pereira (Servette), Patrícia Morais (Braga), Rute Costa (Famalicão)

Defenders: Lúcia Alves (Benfica), Alicia Correia (Sporting CP), Carole Costa (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Braga), Joana Marchão (Sporting CP), Sílvia Rebelo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Andreia Norton (Braga), Andreia Jacinto (Sporting CP), Andreia Faria (Benfica), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fátima Pinto (Sporting CP), Francisca Nazareth (Benfica), Tatiana Pinto (Levante), Vanessa Marques (Braga)

Forwards: Ana Borges (Sporting CP), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Diana Silva (Sporting CP), Jéssica Silva (Benfica), Telma Encarnação (Marítimo)

Francisco Neto has led Portugal to both their Women's EURO finals Getty Images

Who is Portugal coach?

Francisco Neto. Appointed in February 2014, he took over a team that had never played in a major final tournament and is now preparing for a second Women's EURO in a row.

Who is Portugal captain?

Dolores Silva. The natural successor to Portugal legend Cláudia Neto, the Braga midfielder is still only 30 but has racked up well over 100 caps – making her a key component of the team as coach Francisco Neto looks to mix wise heads and young blood. Having played club football in Germany and Spain, she brings valuable experience to go with her work rate and composure.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Women's EURO 2017: Scotland 1-2 Portugal

It has to be Portugal's 2-1 victory against Scotland in Rotterdam at Women's EURO 2017 – a kind of "here we are" moment and proof that the long years of work were paying off. I recently spoke to Carolina Mendes, scorer of the opening goal that day, and she confirmed that it gave everyone a massive mental boost.

