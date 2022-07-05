Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Netherlands

Team profile

Nickname: OranjeLeeuwinnen (The Orange Lionesses)

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Why can the Netherlands win Women's EURO 2022?

As reigning European champions and World Cup runners-up, the Dutch have every right to believe the can retain their title. The return from injury of talismanic striker Lieke Martens, voted 2017 UEFA Women's EURO Player of the Tournament, should boost their chances of success still further.

Who is in the Netherlands' final squad?

Lieke Martens has returned from injury UEFA via Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag), Daphne van Domselaar (Twente), Sari van Veenendaal (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea), Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax), Merel van Dongen (Atlético), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Kerstin Casparij (Twente), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Manchester United), Marisa Olislagers (Twente), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Vålerenga), Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Prugts (PSV Eindhoven), Renate Jansen (Twente), Romée Leuchter (Ajax), Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Who is the Netherlands coach?

Mark Parsons. The ﻿Englishman took the Netherlands reins in 2021 as Sarina Wiegman moved in the opposite direction. He took his first step into management with Chelsea reserves in 2004, before going on to lead Portland Thorns to honours in the United States.

Who is Netherlands captain?

Sari van Veenendaal. This vastly-experienced goalkeeper has played in England and Spain as well as the Netherlands. She conceded just three goals in six matches when the Dutch became European champions in 2017.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Women’s EURO 2017 final: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

Standing in Copenhagen's main square, surrounded by approximately 20,000 overwhelmingly Danish supporters, watching on a giant screen as the Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 to become European champions in 2017. The atmosphere was carnivalesque, and the locals took their side's defeat in great spirit.

Did you know?

Martens revealed in an interview with NOS Kid's News that, when playing in a mixed youth team, the boys she played with were very supportive, but the opponents often weren't. They would pull her hair or give her an extra kick simply because she was a girl – and was better than them. "It didn't bother me," she said. "It just made me more determined to succeed."

