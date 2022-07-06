Spain vs Finland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Spain meet Finland at Stadium MK in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Friday 8 July.

Spain vs Finland at a glance When: Friday 8 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

What: Group B, Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Spain vs Finland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Meet the teams: Spain

Spain have yet to sparkle at the very highest level in senior women's football, but their record in youth categories – and Barcelona's powerful presence in the UEFA Women's Champions League in recent seasons – is a measure of a team on the up. Finland are back in the finals after missing out in 2017 but will need to raise their game as they take on a side they have yet to beat in six competitive games: D1 L5.

Possible starting line-ups

Spain: Paños; Battle, Paredes, León, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Caldentey; Del Castillo, González, García

Finland: Korpela; Hyyrynen, Westerlund, Pikkujämsä, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen, Öling; Sällström, Franssi

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Finland

Simon Hart, Spain reporter

The loss of Alexia Putellas, a footballer of whom so much was expected at this EURO, leaves a huge gap in the Spain team and begs the question how they can cope without her. Jorge Vilda was already without the goals and knowhow of striker Jenni Hermoso and Alexia's absence now removes Spain's greatest creative source. Mariona Caldentey could be the player tasked with trying to fill the gap in midfield for a match where a morale-boosting victory now feels all the more essential.

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

Spain have suffered heavy blows in term of injuries ahead of the start of the tournament but this is unlikely to affect Finland in any other way than possibly giving them a bit more hope of causing a surprise. Coach Anna Signeul has not changed her starting line-up or formation much and will certainly not do it at this stage. Finland will need to defend extremely well – Summanen and Alanen in the centre of midfield may play a little bit more defensively – then try to counterattack down the wings.

Form guide

Spain

Last six games: DWWDWD (most recent first)

Last match: Italy 1-1 Spain, 01/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (0-0, L 5-3pens vs Austria)

Finland

Last six games: LLWDDL (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 2-0 Finland, 02/07

Women's EURO 2017: did not qualify

View from the camps

Jorge Vilda, Spain coach: "In the first game it's always important to get off on the right foot and get a good feeling. The aim is to win and we can't look any further than that because we then have very difficult sides to face in Germany and Denmark and thinking about them now wouldn't be helpful.

"Finland are a great team and very well managed. I know it's going to be a tough game, that they're going to make things very difficult for us and that they're going to push us to give our very best. They've improved. They're a more solid team and, in a final competition, anything can happen﻿."

Emmi Alanen, Finland midfielder: "We have studied Spain and how they play, both in defence and attack. They are very skilful individually and like to keep the ball a lot. We will face a tough challenge but we are ready for it."

Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Finland goalkeeper: "We have played in the same qualification group a couple of times and have not managed to beat Spain. It is different now, though. They have a different squad and so do we. I feel sorry for Alexia Putellas – it must be hard to get injured on the eve of the tournament. However, Spain will find a replacement for her and her injury does not change our preparations in any way."