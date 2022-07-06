UEFA Women's EURO 2022 phrasebook launched

UEFA Women’s EURO has launched a collection of football phrases from all 16 European countries competing in the tournament.

Download It’s Showtime! Football Phrases

It’s Showtime! Football Phrases is encouraging fans to embrace the nations heading to England by learning and using new phrases, including ‘panna’ meaning ‘gate’ in Dutch (used when a player plays the ball between an opponent’s legs), or ‘lissepasning’ in Danish (which means ‘shoelace pass’ and is used to describe a pass played with pin-point accuracy). It’s Showtime! Football Phrases can be downloaded here.

More than 500,000 tickets have been sold across the nine host cities that include Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh. The tournament is returning to England for the first time since 2005.