Women's EURO 2022: England vs Norway match facts, stats, ones to watch
Thursday 7 July 2022
Norway won the last time these sides met, but hosts England will be confident as they go into their first ever UEFA Women's EURO finals meeting on a long unbeaten run.
England vs Norway: Head-to-head
- Hosts England continue their Group A campaign with a first ever UEFA Women's EURO finals meeting against two-time winners Norway at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium.
- The two nations are facing each other for the first time since September 2019, when Norway won 2-1 in a friendly in Bergen. Georgia Stanway gave the visitors a tenth-minute lead, only for Frida Maanum (53) and Caroline Graham Hansen (89) to hit back in the second half.
- England have eliminated Norway from the last two FIFA Women's World Cups. The Lionesses reached the last four of the 2019 edition with a 3-0 quarter-final victory, courtesy of goals from Jill Scott (3), Ellen White (40) and Lucy Bronze (57).
- England had also triumphed in the 2015 round of 16 in Canada. The Lionesses fell behind to Solveig Gulbrandsen's 54th-minute opener, before Steph Houghton (61) and Bronze (76) turned the game on its head.
- England have won the last two competitive meetings between the teams but Norway have been victorious in two of the last three encounters, triumphing 1-0 in a friendly in Spain in January 2017 thanks to Ada Hegerberg's first-half header. Those are, however, England's only defeats in their last nine matches against Norway (W5 D2).
- Norway were defeated by the Netherlands, coached by current England boss Sarina Wiegman, in the EURO 2017 group stage.
- The Grasshoppers inflicted England's heaviest ever loss, an 8-0 defeat in Moss in June 2000 in a EURO 2001 qualifier.
- Although this is the first EURO finals fixture between the teams, they have met six times in qualifying, Norway winning five, scoring 18 goals and conceding just once.
- Norway's only victory against the Lionesses at a major tournament came on Matchday 2 at the 1995 World Cup, a 2-0 group stage success in Sweden. The Grasshoppers would go on to win the competition, defeating Germany in the showpiece in Solna.
- England had to wait until May 2005 to claim their first victory against Norway – at the 13th time of asking and almost 24 years after their very first encounter – Anita Asante scoring the only goal of a friendly in Barnsley.
- Norway were victorious in 11 of the first 12 meetings between the nations, scoring 34 goals and conceding just three. The only game in that sequence they failed to win was a goalless EURO qualifying draw in Manchester in September 1990.
- England’s overall record in their 21 matches against Norway is W5 D3 L13; the Lionesses have scored 17 goals, conceding 41.
- England are aiming to become the third nation to win EURO on home soil since the group stage was introduced in 1997, after Germany (2001) and, last time out, the Netherlands under Wiegman.
- The Lionesses, who were eliminated in the last four of EURO 2017 by Wiegman's Netherlands, have been knocked out in the group stage in three of their last five EURO appearances, including as hosts in 2005.
- England have twice been beaten EURO finalists, losing a penalty shoot-out following a two-legged tie against Sweden in the inaugural tournament in 1984 before Hope Powell's team suffered an emphatic 6-2 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2009 edition.
- Norway are playing at their 12th EURO, the joint most in the competition's history alongside Italy.
- Martin Sjögren's side qualified for their 12th EURO in a row with a flawless preliminary campaign – winning all their six matches to top Group C, scoring 34 goals and conceding only one.
- Norway lifted the trophy in two of their first four EURO appearances. They triumphed as hosts on their debut in 1987, beating reigning champions Sweden in the showpiece, and overcame hosts Italy in the decider six years later.
- The Grasshoppers will be hoping to avoid successive EURO group stage exits for the first time, having lost all their Group A matches in the Netherlands last time out. Norway's only other failure to reach at least the last four came in 1997, when they finished third in their group behind Italy and Germany.
- Norway have twice reached the final since their most recent EURO title in 1993, losing to Germany in both England in 2005 and Sweden in 2013.
Ones to watch: England
Lucy Bronze
- The defender hit a spectacular strike to crown the 3-0 win against Norway at the 2019 World Cup.
- The 30-year-old has scored in both her competitive outings against Norway, also supplying the winner in the 2-1 round of 16 victory at the 2015 World Cup.
- The right-back was named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament at EURO 2017, along with England colleagues Houghton and Jodie Taylor.
- Bronze will link up with Norway's Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Caroline Graham Hansen at club level next season after her move to Barcelona from Manchester City was confirmed on 18 June.
Demi Stokes
- The 30-year-old made her Lionesses debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Norway in Spain in January 2014.
- The left-back scored her first England goal at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in a 9-0 World Cup qualifying defeat of Montenegro in April 2014.
- Stokes was one of a trio of England players to feature in all their five matches as they reached the semi-finals of EURO 2017, along with Millie Bright and Jordan Nobbs.
- The defender was a team-mate of Norway's Julie Blakstad in the Manchester City side that lifted the FA Women's League Cup in 2021/22.
Georgia Stanway
- The 23-year-old hit the opening goal the last time these sides met, scoring in the tenth minute of England's eventual 2-1 defeat in Bergen in September 2019.
- She was part of the England squad that beat Norway in the third-place play-off at the 2016 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.
- Stanway struck on her Lionesses debut, a 3-0 friendly victory away against Austria in November 2018.In May the forward signed a three-year deal to join Bayern München having won seven major honours in as many years with Manchester City.
Ones to watch: Norway
Caroline Graham Hansen
- The 27-year-old scored the 89th-minute winner in Norway's last meeting with England, that 2-1 friendly victory in 2019.Graham Hansen scored two hat-tricks in qualifying for EURO 2022 as part of her tally of ten goals; only Belgium's Tine De Caigny (12) scored more.
- The attacker also hit three goals in the 10-0 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier against Armenia on 16 September.
- The Barcelona forward has struck five times in the preliminaries for the 2023 World Cup; only Lisa-Marie Utland (six) has scored more for Norway in the campaign.
Frida Maanum
- The 22-year-old's 2019 goal against England was her first for Norway.
- The midfielder is the only player to have started all of Norway's qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, scoring four goals in the process.
- Maanum was the youngest member of the Norway squad at EURO 2017, aged just 18; she won her first competitive Norway cap in the group stage defeat by Wiegman's Netherlands.
- She joined Arsenal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and was part of the squad that finished as runners-up in the Women's Super League. Her Gunners team-mates include England's Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris.
Maren Mjelde
- The 32-year-old returned to international action in the 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Poland on 12 April following a lengthy absence due to a serious knee injury sustained in March 2021.
- The Grasshoppers captain played every minute of Norway's EURO 2022 qualifying campaign, one of only two players to do so along with Cecile Fiskerstrand.
- Mjelde was ever present as Norway reached the final of EURO 2013, and was named in the tournament's all-star squad.
- The Chelsea defender joined the Blues in January 2017 and, despite an injury-disrupted campaign, was part of the side that won the 2021/22 Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup double.