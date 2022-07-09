Austria vs Northern Ireland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Saturday 9 July 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A game between Austria and Northern Ireland.
Austria meet Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A on Monday 11 July.
Austria vs Northern Ireland at a glance
When: Monday 11 July, 18:00 CET
Where: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
What: Group A, Matchday 2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Austria vs Northern Ireland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Opening-day defeats were no big surprise for either side; Austria fought valiantly against hosts England, while Northern Ireland endured a grim first half against Norway but managed to rally after the break, though they lost forward Simone Magill to a serious knee injury. These sides met twice in FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in the last year, Austria equalising at the last in a 2-2 away draw before winning 3-1 at home in April. This could be both teams' best chance of getting three points in this group: expect both to go for broke.
Possible starting line-ups
Austria: Zinsberger; Hanshaw, Schnaderbeck, Wenninger, Dunst; Puntigam; Naschenweng, Feiersinger, Zadrazil, Dunst; Billa
Northern Ireland: Burns; Magee, Nelson, McFadden, Burrows, Vance; McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, Wade; K McGuiness
Reporters' views
Joanna Kozak, Austria reporter
Despite losing to England in their opening group game, defeat by just a single goal against one of the favourites to win the tournament in front of their home crowd is a testament to the defensive grit of Irene Fuhrmann's team. Austria are currently third in the section, and Northern Ireland, who are fourth, represent their best chance of taking any points in Group A. Compared to England, Northern Ireland are a significantly weaker side and so Austria should be afforded more clear-cut chances in this match.
Samantha Miller, Northern Ireland reporter
The injured Simone Magill will be a big miss for Northern Ireland. Kirsty McGuiness is likely to take her place in the forward line and inject pace and skill into the team. Midfielder Marissa Callaghan, meanwhile, says she feels fit and ready and the Northern Ireland captain will likely start against Austria after making an impressive impact off the bench in the second half against Norway.
Form guide
Austria
Last six games: LWWLWW (most recent first)
Last match: England 1-0 Austria, 06/07
Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (0-0, L 0-3pens vs Denmark)
Northern Ireland
Last six games: LLLLLD (most recent first)
Last match: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland, 07/07
Women's EURO 2017: did not qualify
View from the camps
Irene Fuhrmann, Austria coach: "I am very proud of our performance [against England] and the way we played. In the second half we showed a good reaction offensively, we showed courage and created a few chances. We just didn't attack enough. In the first half we lacked speed in attack, we didn't play into the spaces, but we played against a real top team and we restricted them to just one goal again, so that should give us hope for the future."
Lauren Wade, Northern Ireland midfielder: "[In previous matches] against Austria, we've showed we can take our chances. We came out the second half against Norway and got that goal. [Goalscorer] Julie Nelson has given so much for football in Northern Ireland, she will be proud."