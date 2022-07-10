Denmark vs Finland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Denmark meet Finland at Stadium MK in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Tuesday 12 July.

Denmark vs Finland at a glance When: Tuesday 12 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

What: Group B, Matchday 2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Denmark vs Finland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Though defeats for both of these nations on Matchday 1 were not entirely unexpected given the strength of their opponents, a point-less start does ramp up the pressure as they look to kick-start their campaigns here at Stadium MK.

Denmark have arguably the most to put right given the 2017 runners-up suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat against Germany with coach Lars Søndergaard lamenting the fact they failed to come through periods of pressure and play with the necessary courage.

Linda Sällström's first-minute strike for Finland in their 4-1 reverse against Spain highlighted a fearlessness in Anna Signeul's side but they will need to tighten up at the back, particularly in the air after conceding three times from headers in that opener.

Possible starting line-ups

Denmark: Christensen; Sevecke, St. Pedersen, Veje; Thomsen, So. Pedersen, Troelsgaard, Svava; Nadim, Bruun, Harder.

Finland: Korpela; Heroum, Westerlund, Kuikka, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen, Öling; Sällström, Franssi

Reporters' views

Highlights: Spain 4-1 Finland

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

After a tough loss to Germany in the opener it's time for Denmark to get back on track. It's all or nothing against Finland and the Danes are well aware of that. They not only want a victory but they also want to show the kind of football that has brought them here. Coach Søndergaard does not have young creative starlet Kathrine Møller Kühl at his disposal after she picked up two yellow cards on her EURO debut. The 19-year-old would have been picked to play in central midfield ahead of the experienced Sanne Troelsgaard, who must now show what she can do to help Denmark avoid failing to get out of the group for the first time since 2009.

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

Both Finland and Denmark suffered defeats on Friday and that means this match is crucial for both. In reality, only winning counts if either are to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Finland are not likely to make any major changes, tactically or in formation, sticking to their familiar 4-4-2. Coach Anna Signeul may opt to make a couple of changes to her starting XI to give her side other options going forwards other than counterattacks, which still remain the team's main threat. Finland may have a slight 'home ground' advantage as this will be their second match at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and they will also need the same kind of support as they had on Matchday 1.

Form guide

Denmark vs Finland over the years

Denmark

Last six games: LLWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Germany 4-0 Denmark, 08/07

Women's EURO 2017: runners-up (L 4-2 vs Netherlands)

Finland

Last six games: LLLWDD (most recent first)

Last match: Spain 4-1 Finland, 08/07

Women's EURO 2017: did not qualify

View from the camps

Lars Søndergaard, Denmark coach: "The match against Finland is going to be a completely different game. We must lift the players' self-confidence and then I have to tell them; [it] was one single match [against Germany] and we had a bad day. Now the most important thing is that we rise together. We must find a way back to the playing the way that we have shown before."

Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Finland goalkeeper: "Of course the result against Spain was disappointing but there were also good things we can take into the next match. We were able to create chances and that gives us confidence. Counterattacks are our weapon but we also need to be able to keep the ball more and build up more slowly. We defended well but we still need to be tougher in our own box. Our preparations for the Denmark match started first thing Friday morning and our focus is fully on that now."