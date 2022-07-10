Germany vs Spain Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Germany meet Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Tuesday 12 July.

Germany vs Spain at a glance When: Tuesday 12 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brentford Community Stadium, London

What: Group B, Matchday 2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs Spain on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Germany 4-0 Denmark

This could be the most eagerly-anticipated game of the group stage as the eight-time winners Germany face off against a Spain outfit that many are predicting will taste glory in this competition for the first time despite missing some key players through injury.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side served notice of their own intent by enacting an emphatic revenge on Denmark, who knocked them out of the previous edition in the last eight, with the 4-0 victory suggesting the old adage of never writing off the Germans has rarely been more apt.

Similarly, those expecting Spain to lack their usual goals and guile without key pair Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso were made to eat their words as Jorge Vilda's outfit came from behind to ease past Finland 4-1 and get their campaign off to a winning start.

Highlights: Spain 4-1 Finland

Possible starting line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Magull, Däbritz; Huth, Bühl, Schüller

Spain: Paños; Sheila García, Paredes, Mapi León, Batlle; Bonmati, Guijarro, Guerrero; Lucía García, González, Caldentey

Reporters' views

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

After getting off to a fantastic start, all eyes will be on Germany to see if they can exude the same dominance over fellow title contenders Spain. They won't have the element of surprise on their side this time around and will be up against a different quality of attack, with Spain proving they also have the spirit to shake off setbacks. The details will be the difference in this heavyweight contest.

Simon Hart, Spain reporter

After showing other qualities against Finland, such as their mental fortitude and set-piece threat, Spain will now look to step up a gear against Germany. They have never beaten the Germans but will take confidence from the way they ran them close earlier this year at a four-team tournament in England. Spain are well aware of their opponents' power and speed in transitions and one talking point is whether Vilda makes defensive tweaks in the full-back positions. Watch this space.

Meet the teams: Germany

Form guide

Germany

Last six games: WWLWLL (most recent first)

Last match: Germany 4-0 Denmark, 08/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-1 vs Denmark)

Spain

Last six games: WDWWDW (most recent first)

Last match: Spain 4-1 Finland, 08/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (0-0, L 5-3pens vs Austria)

View from the camps

Meet the teams: Spain

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "The team know the challenge we're up against next. Spain will also have kept an eye on what we've done. We will take the team spirit from a performance like [the 4-0 win against Denmark] with us and are looking forward to our next game."

Jorge Vilda, Spain coach: "Something we can improve on is our play. We didn't see the best Spain we can [against Finland]. Judging on past experiences, we always grow into tournaments. We're a family and have great fortitude."

"We were on the cusp of winning [their last meeting with Germany, a 1-1 draw in February]; they equalised in the dying minutes. We weren't able to get that second goal, which I think would have finished the game off. They caused us a bit of trouble on the counter but we were in control of the game, and it was a learning curve. We are up for it and think it's the best opportunity to beat Germany for the first time."