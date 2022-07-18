Women's EURO 2022: how eight teams made it through the group stage?

Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden are all confirmed UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finalists. We look back at how they successfully navigated the group stage.

How the group stage panned out Reached the quarter-finals: Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden Eliminated: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland

Latest standings

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

For details of how ties are broken, refer to the competition regulations.

GROUP A

England go through as group winners to face Group B runners-up Spain.

Austria go through as group runners-up to face Group B winners Germany.

Norway and Northern Ireland are eliminated.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 3 3 0 0 14 0 14 9 AUT Austria Playing now 3 2 0 1 3 1 2 6 NOR Norway Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 10 -6 3 NIR Northern Ireland Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

GROUP B

Germany go through as group winners to face Group A runners-up Austria.

Spain go through as group runners-up to face Group A winners England.

Denmark and Finland are eliminated.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GER Germany Playing now 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 9 ESP Spain Playing now 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 DEN Denmark Playing now 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4 3 FIN Finland Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

GROUP C

Sweden go through as group winners to face Group D runners-up Belgium, Iceland or Italy.

Netherlands go through as group runners-up to face Group D winners France.

Switzerland and Portugal are eliminated.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SWE Sweden Playing now 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7 NED Netherlands Playing now 3 2 1 0 8 4 4 7 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1 POR Portugal Playing now 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

GROUP D

France go through as group winners to face Group C runners-up Netherlands.

Belgium go through as group runners-up to face Group C winners Sweden.

Iceland and Italy are eliminated.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 3 2 1 0 8 3 5 7 BEL Belgium Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 ISL Iceland Playing now 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 ITA Italy Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Wednesday 20 July

QF1: England vs Spain (Brighton & Hove) Thursday 21 July

QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford) Friday 22 July

QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (Wigan & Leigh) Saturday 23 July

QF4: France vs Netherlands (Rotherham) Semi-finals: Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield) Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes) Final: Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)

Last updated on 18 July