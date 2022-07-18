Women's EURO 2022: how eight teams made it through the group stage?
Monday 18 July 2022
Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have reached the last eight: here's how the groups played out.
Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden are all confirmed UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finalists. We look back at how they successfully navigated the group stage.
How the group stage panned out
Reached the quarter-finals: Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden
Eliminated: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland
GROUP A
England go through as group winners to face Group B runners-up Spain.
Austria go through as group runners-up to face Group B winners Germany.
Norway and Northern Ireland are eliminated.
GROUP B
Germany go through as group winners to face Group A runners-up Austria.
Spain go through as group runners-up to face Group A winners England.
Denmark and Finland are eliminated.
GROUP C
Sweden go through as group winners to face Group D runners-up Belgium, Iceland or Italy.
Netherlands go through as group runners-up to face Group D winners France.
Switzerland and Portugal are eliminated.
GROUP D
France go through as group winners to face Group C runners-up Netherlands.
Belgium go through as group runners-up to face Group C winners Sweden.
Iceland and Italy are eliminated.
Knockout bracket
Quarter-finals:
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: England vs Spain (Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: France vs Netherlands (Rotherham)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes)
Final:
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)
